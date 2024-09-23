Lady Gaga Says Her Mom 'Did Good' Finding Her Fiancé Michael Polansky: 'I Love Him So Much'
It turns out that Lady Gaga’s mother, Cynthia Germanotta, 70, has a talent for spotting fiancé material.
“I love him so much. My mom really did good in finding him. He’s amazing," she gushed in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight.
“It was extremely special to share that moment with him,” she added of attending the Venice Film Festival together this past summer. “It was our first to go out as a couple together. I love him so much. He's amazing."
"He does that for me all the time in his life and his work. I just want to make sure he felt loved," she noted of comforting him throughout the big event in Italy.
As OK! previously reported, Gaga shared how the two connected in the first place.
Gaga’s first encounter with now-fiancé, Michael Polansky, 46, was at a mutual friend's birthday celebration.
“My mom met him and she said to me, ‘I think I just met your husband,’ and I said, ‘I’m not ready to meet my husband!’” she recalled. “I could never have imagined that my mom … found the most perfect person for me?”
“I wonder if Michael is going to be there, and my mom said yes, and so I went to the party and I kept asking for him and he finally came over to me and we talked for three hours," she wondered at the time.
She later gushed over their connection, stating, "The missing piece in my life was having real love. I’m just, like, so happy."
Gaga is also excited to promote her new movie, Joker: Folie à Deux, which releases on October 4.
When asked what the most challenging part about playing Harley Quinn, a.k.a. Lee Quinzel, was, she replied, “You know, I think the rose in playing a woman that is very complex. I love playing characters that have a really strong inner life and i really wanted that for her.”
“And I would say the thorn for her she definitely has a particular affinity for darkness. And I think she feels like darkness heals her," she continued.
The physical transformation into the character was challenging, too.
“I have this like special place in my heart for her because it’s kind of broken and in pain and turmoil as she always is, and she’s kind of sweet, even though she’ll do bad things to get what she wants," she said.
As Lee, Gaga said she wanted to create something that was “meaningful" so audiences could see the "childlike spirit in her."
"Yeah, I saw a lot of myself in her, actually," she added.