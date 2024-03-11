Lady Gaga Calls Out Online Hatred Against Dylan Mulvaney After International Women's Day Tribute: 'It's Appalling'
Transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney received a flood of hateful comments after sharing a snapshot of her and Lady Gaga to celebrate International Women's Day on Friday, March 8.
Three days later, the "Rain on Me" singer took to Instagram to slam the transphobic remarks.
"It’s appalling to me that a post about National Women’s Day by Dylan Mulvaney and me would be met with such vitriol and hatred," she wrote in the lengthy message. "When I see a newspaper reporting on hatred but calling it 'backlash' I feel it is important to clarify that hatred is hatred, and this kind of hatred is violence."
"But it is not surprising given the immense work that it’s obvious we still have to do as a society to make room for transgender lives to be cherished and upheld by all of us," she continued.
"I feel very protective in this moment, not only of Dylan, but of the trans community who continues to lead the way with their endless grace and inspiration in the face of constant degradation, intolerance, and physical, verbal, and mental violence," she added. "I certainly do not speak for this community, but I have something to say."
Lady Gaga said that her hope was that women would come together to "honor us ALL" on International Women's Day "until the day that all women" and "all people" are celebrated equally.
"Because people of all gender identities and races deserve peace and dignity," she explained. "May we all come together and be loving, accepting, warm, welcoming."
"May we all stand and honor the complexity and challenge of trans life—that we do not know, but can seek to understand and have compassion for. I love people too much to allow hatred to be referred to as 'backlash.' People deserve better," she concluded.
Mulvaney replied to the "Born This Way" artist's message in the comments section. "You mean the world to me," she penned. "Love ya."
Although Lady Gaga also received a slew of transphobic opinions, other fans called out the hate. One user wrote, "Everyone saying 'no gaga' 'she became woke' lol have yall not been here for born this way or her whole career basically? 😂"
Another follower responded, "Thank you for this!! I honestly was left speechless when I read some of the comments. I can’t believe that what seems to be the majority of the gp have so much hatred towards the trans community."