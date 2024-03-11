OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Lady Gaga
OK LogoNEWS

Lady Gaga Calls Out Online Hatred Against Dylan Mulvaney After International Women's Day Tribute: 'It's Appalling'

lady gaga online hate dylan mulvaney international womens day pp
Source: mega
By:

Mar. 11 2024, Published 6:52 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney received a flood of hateful comments after sharing a snapshot of her and Lady Gaga to celebrate International Women's Day on Friday, March 8.

Three days later, the "Rain on Me" singer took to Instagram to slam the transphobic remarks.

Article continues below advertisement
lady gaga online hate dylan mulvaney international womens day
Source: mega

Lady Gaga defended Dylan Mulvaney's International Women's Day post.

"It’s appalling to me that a post about National Women’s Day by Dylan Mulvaney and me would be met with such vitriol and hatred," she wrote in the lengthy message. "When I see a newspaper reporting on hatred but calling it 'backlash' I feel it is important to clarify that hatred is hatred, and this kind of hatred is violence."

"But it is not surprising given the immense work that it’s obvious we still have to do as a society to make room for transgender lives to be cherished and upheld by all of us," she continued.

Article continues below advertisement
dylanmulvaney ig ladygaga
Source: @dylanmulvaney/instagram

Lady Gaga and Mulvaney posed for a photo.

Article continues below advertisement

"I feel very protective in this moment, not only of Dylan, but of the trans community who continues to lead the way with their endless grace and inspiration in the face of constant degradation, intolerance, and physical, verbal, and mental violence," she added. "I certainly do not speak for this community, but I have something to say."

Lady Gaga said that her hope was that women would come together to "honor us ALL" on International Women's Day "until the day that all women" and "all people" are celebrated equally.

Article continues below advertisement
dylanmulvaney
Source: @dylanmulvaney/instagram

Mulvaney received a flood of hateful comments on Instagram.

MORE ON:
Lady Gaga
Article continues below advertisement

"Because people of all gender identities and races deserve peace and dignity," she explained. "May we all come together and be loving, accepting, warm, welcoming."

"May we all stand and honor the complexity and challenge of trans life—that we do not know, but can seek to understand and have compassion for. I love people too much to allow hatred to be referred to as 'backlash.' People deserve better," she concluded.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
ladygaga
Source: mega

Lady Gaga is a longtime supporter of the LGBTQ+ community.

Article continues below advertisement

Mulvaney replied to the "Born This Way" artist's message in the comments section. "You mean the world to me," she penned. "Love ya."

Although Lady Gaga also received a slew of transphobic opinions, other fans called out the hate. One user wrote, "Everyone saying 'no gaga' 'she became woke' lol have yall not been here for born this way or her whole career basically? 😂"

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

Another follower responded, "Thank you for this!! I honestly was left speechless when I read some of the comments. I can’t believe that what seems to be the majority of the gp have so much hatred towards the trans community."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.