Is Lady Gaga Engaged? Singer Sparks Rumors After She's Spotted With Huge Diamond Rock on Her Ring Finger
Did Lady Gaga's boyfriend ask her to hold his hand in marriage?
The award-winning artist sparked speculation she may be engaged to her longtime lover, Michael Polansky, after the "Born This Way" singer was spotted with a massive diamond rock on her left ring finger while out and about in West Hollywood, Calif., on Sunday, April 7.
The 38-year-old dressed in all-black for the casual weekend outing, wearing a long coat layered over a plain shirt, a pair of timeless black pumps and a large Bottega Veneta tote bag, which retails for $4,400.
Gaga was all smiles while shielding the sun with a pair of black shades, and it was hard to miss the huge piece of jewelry peeking out the sleeve of her jacket.
The noticeable new accessory caused some fans to freak out on social media, as they couldn't believe the potential confirmation Gaga could a soon-to-be bride.
"I don’t see enough people freaking out about gaga’s engagement ring?? LIKE HELLO??" one user wrote via X (formerly named Twitter), as another asked, "gurll [sic] are you engaged??" alongside a couple crying emojis.
Gaga has yet to address the engagement rumors directly, though she's never shared too much on social media.
The "Just Dance" hitmaker started dating Polansky in 2019 after running into each other various times at their mutual friend Sean Parker's house.
There were brief whispers the pair possibly split last year after fans noticed Gaga and Polanksy hadn't been seen publicly together since March 2022, however, they squashed rumors during a date night appearance at Katy Perry’s concert in Las Vegas in October 2023.
A source later spilled the duo did face "some issues" during their time away from the spotlight, however, the insider assured Gaga and her man worked through their relationship struggles together.
"They’re in a much better place now and feel comfortable socializing as a couple," the confidante declared in November 2023, as OK! previously reported.
If the sparkler on Gaga's finger is in fact an engagement ring, it wouldn't be the first time the House of Gucci actress was a fiancée.
The "Poker Face" singer's ex Taylor Kinney proposed on Valentine's Day in 2015. The former couple started dating in 2011 after meeting on the set of her "You and I" music video for her second album, Born This Way.
Gaga revealed in July 2016 that she and Kinney called it quits on their relationship after five years together.
At the time, the "Shallow" songstress seemed to hold onto hope their romance could be saved.
"Taylor and I have always believed we are soulmates. Just like all couples we have ups and downs, and we have been taking a break," she expressed nearly eight years ago. "We are both ambitious artists, hoping to work through long-distance and complicated schedules to continue the simple love we have always shared. Please root us on. We’re just like everybody else and we really love each other."
However, it was later revealed Gaga and the Chicago Fire star were done once and for all.