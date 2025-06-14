or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Couples > Lady Gaga
OK LogoCOUPLES

Lady Gaga Wants to Start a Family With Fiancé Michael Polansky 'Sooner Than Later'

Photo of Lady Gaga
Source: @ladygaga/Instagram

Lady Gaga wants to start a family 'sooner than later' with her fiance, Michael Polansky.

By:

June 14 2025, Published 2:47 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Lady Gaga is determined to pursue her dreams of starting a family with fiancé Michael Polansky, even as she gears up for a massive world tour later this year.

A source told a news outlet that she believes she can manage both commitments with careful planning.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky
Source: MEGA

Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky have been together for five years.

Article continues below advertisement

"Even on a good day, and even if you've known her for years, it's hard to understand what Gaga is really thinking or if there is some kind of hidden agenda going on behind these big, bold statements she sometimes makes," a close friend of the ambitious artist said. "But when it comes to starting a family, she is not being mysterious at all."

Article continues below advertisement

In March, the "Bad Romance" singer, 39, revealed that fan enthusiasm for her recent performances and a high demand for additional tour dates compelled her and her team to organize a new world tour in a matter of weeks. She shared the exciting news on social media, thrilling fans across the globe, particularly after her record-breaking performance in Brazil attracted an estimated 2.5 million attendees.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Lady Gaga's Instagram post.
Source: @ladygaga/Instagram

Lady Gaga made history by drawing 2.1 million fans to a free concert in Rio de Janeiro.

Article continues below advertisement

"I wasn't planning to tour this year after my shows in Singapore, but the incredible response to the new album inspired me to keep things going. It came together super quickly thanks to Arthur Fogel and the amazing team at Live Nation, who planned a global tour in just a few weeks," she posted on Instagram.

"We chose arenas this time to give me the opportunity to control the details of the show in a way you simply can't in stadiums — and honestly, I can't wait. This show is designed to be the kind of theatrical and electrifying experience that brings MAYHEM to life exactly how I envision it. The MAYHEM Ball Tour is officially coming your way. See you soon, monsters," she continued.

MORE ON:
Lady Gaga

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The source pointed out that while Gaga is deep in tour planning and organizing her live show, she's not pushing aside her other life goals.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Lady Gaga, Chloë Sevigny and Lennon Henry
Source: @ FX Networks/Youtube

Lady Gaga said she's excited to become a mom in the near future.

Article continues below advertisement

The American Horror Story alum has previously expressed excitement about becoming a mother "in the not-too-distant future."

In a January interview with Elle, she shared her ideal vision of life: "me and Michael and our kids." She has even contemplated her parenting style, favoring a more laissez-faire approach.

"It's such an intense thing for kids coming into the world. And they're told how to think and what to believe in and how to eat … I just want to let my kids find out who they are," the hitmaker added.

Article continues below advertisement

In a conversation last year with Buzzfeed Canada, the New York University graduate stated that she was "so happy to be in love," adding that having babies is "definitely number one" on her mind.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Lady Gaga
Source: @ladygaga/Instagram

Lady Gaga has talked about wanting a family soon.

The source emphasized Gaga's eagerness to start a family, noting, "When somebody brings a baby around, Gaga will stop everything to fawn over the child and rattle off her own intentions to start a family sooner rather than later."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.