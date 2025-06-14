Lady Gaga Wants to Start a Family With Fiancé Michael Polansky 'Sooner Than Later'

"I wasn't planning to tour this year after my shows in Singapore, but the incredible response to the new album inspired me to keep things going. It came together super quickly thanks to Arthur Fogel and the amazing team at Live Nation, who planned a global tour in just a few weeks," she posted on Instagram.

"We chose arenas this time to give me the opportunity to control the details of the show in a way you simply can't in stadiums — and honestly, I can't wait. This show is designed to be the kind of theatrical and electrifying experience that brings MAYHEM to life exactly how I envision it. The MAYHEM Ball Tour is officially coming your way. See you soon, monsters," she continued.