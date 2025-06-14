Lady Gaga Wants to Start a Family With Fiancé Michael Polansky 'Sooner Than Later'
Lady Gaga is determined to pursue her dreams of starting a family with fiancé Michael Polansky, even as she gears up for a massive world tour later this year.
A source told a news outlet that she believes she can manage both commitments with careful planning.
"Even on a good day, and even if you've known her for years, it's hard to understand what Gaga is really thinking or if there is some kind of hidden agenda going on behind these big, bold statements she sometimes makes," a close friend of the ambitious artist said. "But when it comes to starting a family, she is not being mysterious at all."
In March, the "Bad Romance" singer, 39, revealed that fan enthusiasm for her recent performances and a high demand for additional tour dates compelled her and her team to organize a new world tour in a matter of weeks. She shared the exciting news on social media, thrilling fans across the globe, particularly after her record-breaking performance in Brazil attracted an estimated 2.5 million attendees.
"I wasn't planning to tour this year after my shows in Singapore, but the incredible response to the new album inspired me to keep things going. It came together super quickly thanks to Arthur Fogel and the amazing team at Live Nation, who planned a global tour in just a few weeks," she posted on Instagram.
"We chose arenas this time to give me the opportunity to control the details of the show in a way you simply can't in stadiums — and honestly, I can't wait. This show is designed to be the kind of theatrical and electrifying experience that brings MAYHEM to life exactly how I envision it. The MAYHEM Ball Tour is officially coming your way. See you soon, monsters," she continued.
The source pointed out that while Gaga is deep in tour planning and organizing her live show, she's not pushing aside her other life goals.
The American Horror Story alum has previously expressed excitement about becoming a mother "in the not-too-distant future."
In a January interview with Elle, she shared her ideal vision of life: "me and Michael and our kids." She has even contemplated her parenting style, favoring a more laissez-faire approach.
"It's such an intense thing for kids coming into the world. And they're told how to think and what to believe in and how to eat … I just want to let my kids find out who they are," the hitmaker added.
In a conversation last year with Buzzfeed Canada, the New York University graduate stated that she was "so happy to be in love," adding that having babies is "definitely number one" on her mind.
The source emphasized Gaga's eagerness to start a family, noting, "When somebody brings a baby around, Gaga will stop everything to fawn over the child and rattle off her own intentions to start a family sooner rather than later."