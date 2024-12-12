'Popular' Barron Trump, 18, Is a 'Ladies Man' at New York University: Source
Barron Trump is smoothly transitioning into college life at New York University's Stern School of Business, where he started classes in September.
The 18-year-old son of Donald and Melania Trump has reportedly been making a positive impression, particularly with female students.
"He’s at Stern, so he’s studying business in some way," a source familiar with Barron's school life said. "He’s a ladies man for sure. He’s really popular with the ladies."
"He’s tall and handsome. A lot of people seem to think he’s pretty attractive — yes, even liberal people like him," the insider continued.
As OK! previously reported, Barron lives his life surrounded by Secret Service agents, but according to sources, he's been playing video games as a way to bond with his friends at NYU.
A number of students at the school confirmed Barron's presence on campus is discreet, with him swiftly moving in and out of buildings while being closely monitored by security personnel.
The Secret Service provides round-the-clock protection to Barron, making it challenging for him to experience the typical college freshman lifestyle. However, those who have interacted with him describe his demeanor as "chill" and amiable.
One student shared, "Playing hacky sack in the quad ain't his thing," highlighting Barron's preference for alternative ways of connecting with others.
In December, Melania, 54, spoke to Fox News about her only child going to college.
"I could not say I'm an empty nester. I don't feel that way," the former first lady told reporter Ainsley Earhardt.
She told the Fox News host she raised Barron as his "own person" and "gave him his own yes and no's" growing up.
"It was his decision to come here that he wants to be in New York and study in New York and live in his home, and I respect that," Melania revealed.
During the 2024 presidential election, Donald's youngest son declined an opportunity to serve as a celebrity delegate for Florida during the Republican National Convention.
"While Barron is honored to have been chosen as a delegate by the Florida Republican Party, he regretfully declines to participate due to prior commitments," Melania wrote in the statement at the time.
The convention occurred in July in Milwaukee, and Barron’s absence made him the only one of Trump's five children who didn't show up to the event. However, shortly before the RNC, Barron made his first appearance at a campaign rally in support of his father and was praised by the crowd of MAGA supporters.
