Lady Gaga's Microphone Glitches During Coachella Performance: 'At Least You Know I Sing Live'
Lady Gaga proved she has the pipes!
As the “Poker Face” artist, who performed during the second week of Coachella on Friday, April 18, sang “Abracadabra,” her microphone malfunctioned, briefly cutting her sound out.
Despite the glitch, the performer continued to sing through the song’s lyrics, “Pay the toll to the angels drawin’ circles in the clouds. Keep your mind on the distance when the devil turns around.”
The Grammy award-winning artist stunned as she powered through the technical difficulty. She remained in character as she slayed the song’s choreography. The set had plenty of flashing lights, smoke and was lit with the color red to highlight the devilish lyrics.
Lady Gaga later apologized to the audience, saying, “I’m sorry my mic was broken for a second… At least you know I sing live!”
After a clip of her performance went viral on X, the “Just Dance” hitmaker was praised for her iconic vocals and handling it so fast that it was “barely noticeable.”
“She kept her cool, showed professionalism, persevered, and proved she never lip-synchs. It’s okay, Lady Gaga, we still love you,” commented one.
“It looked like it was part of the show, like Lady in Red was being hacked. Intentional or not, she is a genius,” wrote another.
“She turned a tech fail into a power move, pure legend energy. That’s stage mastery in real time!” exclaimed a third.
When it was announced she would be returning to Indio, Calif., to headline for a second time, Lady Gaga told Uproxx how excited she was to sing tracks from her seventh studio album, Mayhem, released in March.
“I’ve been lucky that I’ve had some real success since the last time I performed at Coachella,” she said. “But also, I love my new album so much, and I’m so excited to perform it live. I can’t wait. So this felt like a great opportunity to do something creative and artistic and just bring my full vision to life.”
The musician also told the New York Times that she was anxiously eager as she prepared for her comeback. “I’m getting ready for Coachella, and I’m so, so excited, but I’ve definitely lost sleep a whole bunch of nights, and it’s because I want to do a great job,” she detailed.
Lady Gaga first headlined the acclaimed music festival in 2017 after Beyoncé removed herself from the show. After making her return during week one this year, her Coachella performance was idolized by one fan as the “best in history.”