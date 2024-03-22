'Shame on You': Stephen Colbert Torn Apart for Spreading Affair Rumors About Cancer-Stricken Kate Middleton and Prince William
Stephen Colbert is in the hot seat.
The comedian is receiving heavy backlash for his comments about Prince William possibly cheating on Kate Middleton now that the Princess of Wales revealed her cancer diagnosis was the real reason she's been out of the spotlight.
"How far you have fallen by making fun of Princess Catherine who has cancer. Shame on you," one person commented on the most recent upload on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert's Instagram page.
"Well done for making fun of a woman with cancer👏👏👏," wrote another, while a third said, "You bullied a person with cancer 😡🤬😡😡😡😡."
Several other individuals urged him to make a public apology for his words.
It was just last week that the talk show host joined in on the public's conspiracy theories as to why the mother-of-three was keeping out of the limelight. Though the palace had announced she was recovering from abdominal surgery, in the few outings she did make, countless people thought she looked different, sparking allegations that the monarchy sent a body double in her place.
Like Colbert, others thought she was possibly devastated over rumors of William's alleged cheating with Lady Rose Hanbury.
“I’m afraid I’ve got some troubling news about England’s royal family. Internet sleuths are guessing that Kate’s absence may be related to her husband, and the future King of England, William, having an affair," the TV star said in his March 12 monologue.
“I think we all know who the alleged other woman is, say it with me, The Marchioness of Cholmondeley," he continued. "Now there have been rumors of an affair between William and [Rose] since 2019. According to tabloids, back then, when Kate supposedly confronted him about it, he ‘laughed it off, saying there was nothing to it.’ Aha, always a good response when your wife accuses you of cheating.”
Oddly enough, the morning Kate revealed her cancer diagnosis — Friday, March 22 — Hanbury's team sent a legal notice to Colbert, noting the claims aren't true.
It was later in the afternoon that the royal family released a video message from Princess Kate, who detailed her cancer battle.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"It was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present," the Princess of Wales explained. "My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment.