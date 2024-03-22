'Shame on You': Stephen Colbert Torn Apart for Spreading Affair Rumors About Cancer-Stricken Kate Middleton and Prince William

"How far you have fallen by making fun of Princess Catherine who has cancer. Shame on you," one person commented on the most recent upload on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert's Instagram page.

"Well done for making fun of a woman with cancer👏👏👏," wrote another, while a third said, "You bullied a person with cancer 😡🤬😡😡😡😡."

Several other individuals urged him to make a public apology for his words.