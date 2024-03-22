Rose Hanbury’s Lawyers Send Legal Notice to Stephen Colbert Over Prince William Affair Joke
Rose Hanbury is not messing around when it comes to the Prince William affair rumors.
According to the Marchioness of Cholmondeley's attorney, Hanbury, 40, sent a legal notice to Stephen Colbert for a joke he made on his late-night show about the alleged liaisons between herself and the Prince of Wales, 41.
"The rumor appears to have entered into the mainstream media recently as a result of another joke made about it on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. We have written on our client’s behalf to CBS and various other reputable media organizations to confirm that the allegation is false," the friend of the royal's lawyer said in a statement.
During the March 12 episode, Colbert joked about the situation. "The kingdom has been all a flutter by the seeming disappearance of Kate Middleton. Well now, internet sleuths are guessing that Kate’s absence may be related to her husband and the future King of England William having an affair," he said.
"So, I think we all know who the alleged other woman is. Say it with me –– the Marchioness of Cholmondeley –– what a beautiful name!" he added. "Now, there have been rumors [of] an affair between William and the Marching Band of Chicanery since 2019."
"According to tabloids back then, when Kate supposedly confronted him about it, he laughed it off saying there was nothing to it. Always a good response when your wife accuses you of cheating," the funny man added. “Ha ha, imagine me having an affair! It is to laugh.”
On March 16, Hanbury completely shut down the hearsay. “The rumors are completely false,” she said in a public statement.
As OK! previously reported, the model has been extremely angry over the allegations she ever intervened in the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall's marriage. "I know people who know the Marchioness of Cholmondeley very, very well, and she absolutely was not having an affair with the Prince of Wales," True Royalty TV founder Nick Bullen recently claimed.
"Even when those rumors broke a few years ago, she was very upset by them then," Bullen explained. "She’s still very upset by them now.”
Even Kate, 42, has taken issue with the speculation about her relationship. "Kate finds the rumors hurtful, obviously, and hates the thought that one day her children will be able to read about them online," a source spilled.
In Touch spoke with Hanbury's lawyers.