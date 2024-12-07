Lake Bell Says She's 'Pretty Direct and Honest' With Her 2 Kids 'About the Reality of the World'

Though the world can be a tough place, actress Lake Bell, who shares two children — Nova, 10, and Ozgood, 7 — with her ex-husband, Scott Campbell, is all about being open and honest with her kiddos.

"One of my core values as a mother, is to teach my children about the privilege we imbue based on our social, economic, cultural position; where we live, what we look like, etc. That perspective is key in how I shape their consideration for others in far less fortunate conditions. Additionally, I advocate that their voices, no matter how young, can start making a difference and effecting change for the good. My actions and participation in organizations like Women For Women International helps directly influence and inspire them that they can make lasting change in people’s lives," the 45-year-old says while referring to Women for Women International’s new #SheDares campaign, which launched on November 20 and raises funds for the organization's Adolescent Girls program.