Lake Bell Says She's 'Pretty Direct and Honest' With Her 2 Kids 'About the Reality of the World'
Though the world can be a tough place, actress Lake Bell, who shares two children — Nova, 10, and Ozgood, 7 — with her ex-husband, Scott Campbell, is all about being open and honest with her kiddos.
"One of my core values as a mother, is to teach my children about the privilege we imbue based on our social, economic, cultural position; where we live, what we look like, etc. That perspective is key in how I shape their consideration for others in far less fortunate conditions. Additionally, I advocate that their voices, no matter how young, can start making a difference and effecting change for the good. My actions and participation in organizations like Women For Women International helps directly influence and inspire them that they can make lasting change in people’s lives," the 45-year-old says while referring to Women for Women International’s new #SheDares campaign, which launched on November 20 and raises funds for the organization's Adolescent Girls program.
"I am pretty direct and honest about the reality of the world with my kids. To curb them from the pain and suffering of people in marginalized communities, is to perpetuate that they, as upper middle class white American children, do not need to be taxed with the horrors that people face. But I think that the 'tax' of knowing the true account of what is happening to people outside of their bubble, is how they learn about the humanity of thinking beyond what they know in the immediate," Bell continues. "I believe that 'protecting' them from the world’s pain actually perpetuates a narrative of 'us and them.' I try to teach them that stewardship, allyship, generosity and activism is an essential part of being a fully realized human being."
Bell, who is the ambassador for Women for Women International, a leading global organization dedicated to investing in female survivors of war and conflict, providing long-term skills, education and business acumen for women to overcome the isolation that often results from living in war-torn and conflict-affected regions, is thrilled to be talking about these types of issues.
"#SheDares is an amazing campaign to highlight the dignity and daring of teenage girls in conflict zones. These are girls who like making dance videos or hanging out with their friends, just like girls everywhere, but who face extraordinary challenges like forced early marriage, extreme poverty or being forced to drop out of school. The campaign tells the powerful stories of three young women who are daring to transform their lives despite the odds," the Home Again alum says.
She adds: "Like Harir, who is secretly studying medicine in Afghanistan, despite education for girls being banned; Josephine in Rwanda who endured sexual abuse and became a single mother at 16 but is now saving money to go back to school and wants to become a police officer and Nerat in Nigeria, who was kidnapped and forced into marriage at just 14, but now sees a bright future ahead of her. Women for Women International has supported women survivors of war and conflict for the past 30 years but these girls are taking part in the organization's new Adolescent Girls Program."
Since Bell is a mom herself, she wanted to be the one to advocate for others going forward.
"As a mother of a young girl, my daughter Nova, I find the challenges and adversities these women and girls face to be both unimaginable and deeply inspiring. It’s so incredible that they face unbelievable adversity and yet often dare to become leaders in their communities and households and advocate for their rights. It’s vital to use our voices and platforms to raise funds and awareness for organizations working to create lasting, multi-generational change. That’s what #SheDares is all about. I mean, if these young girls dare to transform their lives, shouldn’t we dare to support them?" she says.
"Every family knows that adolescence is a crucial time of physical, emotional and social change. Sadly, many adolescent girls, especially in conflict-affected regions, face extreme poverty, gender-based violence, and limited access to education," she adds. "Women for Women International’s Adolescent Girls Program is designed to address the unique needs of teenage girls aged 16-17 living in countries affected by war and conflict. It provides essential life skills, boosts self-confidence, and prepares young women for economic independence, with the goal of breaking the cycle of inequality and poverty early on."
By using her platform, the screenwriter hopes to highlight "the daring of teenage girls in conflict and to help raise vital funds for this program."
"We know it works because Women for Women has piloted the program in Rwanda and are ready to roll it out on a larger scale. Women for Women International wants to enroll 3000 girls by the end of 2025 but they need support to do it. You can go to womenforwomen.org/SheDares to find out how to help," she notes. "Particularly, in a time where the world is experiencing such violent unrest, my participation is a small contribution of energy and passion in the direction of positive change. But even small efforts go a long way with these important programs, which is why I try to inspire more people to get involved."
"Women for Women International is very much aligned with the ethos of how I live my life. I believe in women. I believe in the strength of us as a community and as a global and international sisterhood. I feel as a mother, as a daughter, as someone who is strong in my own right, it’s my duty to be vocal, to be protective and to bolster the voices of women. And I do feel that there is solidarity in women who have felt trauma and lived through difficult times, and I come from a place of a lot of love and a lot of respect to women who are in positions where they feel helpless," she continues.
Bell is excited for others to get involved with the campaign going forward.
"The good news is, there are lots of ways to get involved with this campaign! Follow us on social media (@womenforwomen) and share the stories of the amazing girls who are daring to change their futures," she says. "Donate today and receive an exclusive bracelet made by women survivors of war and then post on social media using #SheDares and tagging @womenforwomen. You can even send a special message to all the teen girls starting our program letting them know you’re cheering them on by clicking on this link."
She concludes: "I want to keep using my platform to highlight the situation for women and girls in conflict zones. I'm so amazed and humbled by how brave they are, and I feel it's up to people like me to do whatever we can to support them in rebuilding their lives. I'd like to see us garner support to enroll even more teenage girls in Women for Women's program next year — I know that the organization wants to expand the program to countries like Afghanistan and South Sudan where girls face immense challenges like sexual violence, repression and denial of basic rights."