It's Over: 'Vanderpump Rules' EP Confirms Show Is on Death's Door, Says 'We'll Have a Clearer Picture' in 2 Months as Bravo Officially Places Show on 'Hiatus'
It doesn’t look like we’ll be getting Season 12 of Vanderpump Rules anytime soon.
During a recent panel at Variety’s TV FYC Fest, executive producer Alex Baskin gave an update on the reality TV show after Bravo revealed production for next season was “on pause.”
“We’ll have a clearer picture a few months from now,” Baskin shared, noting picking up from the end of Season 10 in March to returning to the cameras in June “was such an intense experience in such a compressed timeframe.”
“I think we will do an analysis of what else we need to consider for the show — and that’s who returns, and what the complexion of the cast looks like,” he said. “I think everybody needs a little bit of time to live their lives, and then we can pick back up on them in a different spot.”
As for his reaction to star Scheana Shay's claims production gathered the cast and threatened that the show would be canceled if it did not improve, Baskin explained, "I think that was a pretty dramatic, heightened account of what happened."
However, the "Good as Gold" singer seemed to have a differing opinion. “I know Alex Baskin has said that midseason, the show was not in a good place,” Shay alleged on her May 31 episode of the “Scheananigans” podcast. “It was, you know, ‘X, Y and Z needs to happen. Or we’re going to have a short season, and the show’s going to be canceled and that’s it. Go live your lives.’”
On the panel, Baskin described the intentions of the mid-season meeting.
“We did get the entire cast together, and we thought we had hit a point in the season where I actually think that they were impacted by what was happening on social media,” he noted. “We basically were telling them to drown out the noise, and to make the show that they had made over the previous 10 seasons — and that didn’t mean we asked them to manufacture anything.”
“It didn’t mean that we gave them any specific talking points,” the producer continued. “It just meant that we had made a show that worked because it was everybody rowing in the same direction, and reacting to each other. And we’ve gotten away from that. So we thought that we had to intervene in that sense.”
Season 11 did not see the same love from fans as Season 10 after Scandoval captivated so many last year.
As OK! previously reported, the scandal revealed that Tom Sandoval had a seven-month affair with costar Raquel Leviss despite being in a decade long relationship with costar Ariana Madix.
Madix’s refusal to film scenes speaking directly to Sandoval after all the drama created chaos on Season 11.
By the final episode, star Lala Kent confessed, “For Ariana to walk out this way is just such a slap in the face,” referencing how Madix left when producer’s tried to make her chat with her ex despite the blonde beauty clear boundary.
Kent then accused Madix of thinking she’s both "God" and "Beyoncé."
Variety reported on Baskin's remarks.