Lala Kent's New Mystery Man Identified As Model Don Lopez: Report
Mystery man no more!
Days after Lala Kent subtly teased a new fling on social media, it seems Vanderpump Rules fans figured out who was behind the mysterious tattoos that appeared on the star’s Instagram Story on Wednesday, November 2.
Thanks to a few ink-matching sleuths, Kent’s new love interest has been identified as 30-year-old model Don Lopez.
While not much is known about the stunner, the Bravo icon’s new flame is reportedly also a single parent. The big reveal comes just weeks after the TV personality hinted she was letting sparks fly following her split from former film-producer fiancé Randall Emmett.
"I’m having the best sex of my life, which I mean, compared to my old relationship that was not hard to do," Kent spilled during an appearance at New York City’s BravoCon last month.
"Oh, this shade! I can’t stop. I haven’t conquered the art of being quiet," the 32-year-old star joked. "You won’t see me, like, dating, but you’ll see the dude who I hooked up with [on the show]."
The blonde beauty also got candid about her experiences with intimacy after calling off her highly publicized engagement last year.
"[He was] the first boy I slept with since my last relationship. Which was very weird," the star admitted last month. And it seems the presence of a TV crew only made this moment even more awkward for the reality maven.
"I was like, ‘There’s cameras here.’ And I’m like, ‘This is a boy that I’m gonna hook up with. This is weird,” Kent recalled.
Prior to soft launching her romance with Lopez, the star went public with Emmett in 2018, though the pair ultimately called it quits in 2021. Kent and Emmett share one child together, 1-year-old daughter Ocean.
Page Six previously reported on the identity of Kent’s new man.