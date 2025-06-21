Is Lala Kent Expecting Baby No. 3? Inside Her Journey and Future Plans
Lala Kent caused a stir among fans when she appeared at Brittany Cartwright's pool party sporting a noticeable baby bump during Season 2 of The Valley.
OK! delves into her pregnancy timeline after this surprising revelation.
Is Lala Kent Pregnant Again?
As of now, the former Vanderpump Rules star is not pregnant. However, Kent was indeed pregnant with baby number two during her May appearance on The Valley, which was filmed in the summer of 2024. While chatting with Jesse Lally, Lala disclosed that she was "due in three weeks" at that time.
Inside Lala Kent's Pregnancy Journey With Baby No. 2
On March 3, 2024, Kent announced her pregnancy via intrauterine insemination (IUI). The following day, she addressed fans' questions about her sperm donor on her podcast, "Give Them Lala."
"People kept asking me, ‘What are you looking for in your donor?' and I have to say, looks were probably the lowest on the totem pole for me," she shared on March 4, 2024. "I hate to say it, but I also didn't need them to be extremely smart because I'm not."
Although she remains unaware of her sperm donor's identity, Kent noted a shared interest: they both adore the same type of animal.
"His favorite animal is a lion," she revealed. "[And] the song he chose as his favorite and his [favorite] poem both had to do with the ocean."
Ocean Kent Emmett, Kent's eldest daughter, arrived on March 15, 2021, whom she shares with her ex-fiancé Randall Emmett.
When Did Lala Kent Welcome Baby No. 2?
On September 3, 2024, Kent welcomed baby number two, daughter Sosa Kent, and shared the news on Instagram shortly thereafter.
"I've been open about my dream of this moment – at 10:13 PM the moment came true. My little dream baby entered the world. I am completely in love with her – We all are," Lala wrote in her post. "Sosa, you have no idea what you have brought into my life. I am blessed to call myself your mama. Welcome to our crazy world, boo boo. We are so happy you're here."
Does Lala Kent Want More Kids?
Lala has continually expressed her love for motherhood since welcoming both Ocean and Sosa. Just a month before Sosa's arrival, she praised the ease of her pregnancy.
"If we were just going off how I feel right now, I'd be like, ‘Yes, give me a third,'" she said during an August 2024 episode of her podcast. "But this baby could come and she could wreck me, and I mean just as she starts getting older — like having a personality that is just intense."
Three months later, Andy Cohen quizzed Lala about her baby fever after becoming a mother-of-two.
"Yes, I think I'm gonna do it. And if I have a third, what's one more?" the Row actress replied. "I had 17 vials of the donor's goods. And I got pregnant off of one, so I still got 16 more."