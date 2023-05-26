Lamar Odom Helping Local Rehab Center From Shutting Down as He Vows to Fight Substance Abuse Following 2015 Near-Fatal Overdose
After Lamar Odom nearly died from an overdose in 2015, he is now paying it forward.
According to TMZ, the former basketball star, 43, is helping helping a local rehab center from closing by raising money through a GoFundMe page.
"As many have heard, Lamar Odom has partnered to launch Odom Wellness Treatment Centers. OWTC has formed a strategic front line strategy to bring the fight against Substance Abuse by planting Treatment Centers all over the country. Odom Wellness Treatment Centers offers restoration through Detox, Inpatient facilities, outpatient programming & housing. Lamar's mission is to give back and allow all clients the ability to live and benefit from the same Entourage that inspires his recovery. The vision will reshape citizens who will influence constructive change within our communities," the page reads. "Recovery centers across the United States have been closing, and with your help, we can restore these homes and transform lives together. OWTC is raising funds to help WaveLengths Recovery and other treatment centers in California stay open. The funds will go towards employment, adding beds, supplies and updating the treatment centers and most importantly keeping them open."
"Recovery centers across the U.S. have been closing, and with your help, we can restore these homes and transform lives together," Odom exclusively tells OK! in a statement about his endeavor.
According to the news outlet, the star met with family-owned Wavelengths Recovery in Huntington Beach, Calif., in April, which is when he felt it was necessary to do anything he could to keep the center from going under.
- Lamar Odom Suggests Bam Margera Turns to Religion Amid Drug & Alcohol Abuse: 'Jesus Christ Should Help Him'
- Lamar Odom 'Ready To Start Saving Lives' As He Invests In Multiple Drug Treatment Centers After Years-Long Addiction Battle
- Khloé Kardashian Blames 'The Media' For Thinking She 'Was Fat,' Admits Lamar Odom Divorce Made Her 'Turn To The Gym'
As OK! previously reported, Odom recently launched the Odom Wellness Treatment Centers to fight substance abuse after his near-fatal overdose in 2015. He's also previously invested in different facilities across the state, including San Diego, El Cajon and Lemon Grove.
"He wants to help everyone he can," Odom's representative said in a statement. "He is thankful that he was given a second chance at his life and feels his destiny is to help others."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
A few years ago, the reality star overdosed at Love Ranch brothel in Nevada, suffering twelve seizures, six strokes, a lung collapse and kidney rupture. "Drugs was my girlfriend. I had a wife ... and cocaine," Odom explained in TMZ PRESENTS: Lamar Odom: Sex, Drugs & Kardashians.
Fortunately, Odom is now better than ever.