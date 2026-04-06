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Lamar Odom Makes Surprising Confession About 'Awkward' 2025 Reunion With Ex-Wife Khloé Kardashian: 'It Wasn't Really Good for Me'

Photo of Khloé Kardashian and Lamar Odom
Source: Hulu

On 'TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle,' Lamar Odom admitted it was 'awkward' reuniting with ex-wife Khloé Kardashian in 2025.

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April 6 2026, Published 1:03 p.m. ET

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Lamar Odom knows things will never be the same between him and Khloé Kardashian.

During the Monday, April 6, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle, the former NBA star, 46, recalled reuniting with his ex-wife on a February 2025 episode of The Kardashians, admitting it was uncomfortable.

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Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube

Lamar Odom guest-starred on 'TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle.'

Host Jenna Bush Hager asked what it was like for Odom to see Kardashian after nearly 10 years.

“It was awkward. It wasn’t really good for me,” he said. “But once you’re family, you’re always family, so she ain’t going nowhere.”

Odom expressed how he will “always have love for her” but does not see himself ever “being in love” with her again.

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Image of Lamar Odom suffered a near-fatal overdose.
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube

Lamar Odom suffered a near-fatal overdose.

In a July 2025 episode of her podcast, Kardashian agreed that it was “awkward” reuniting with her ex-lover.

“That was so emotionally draining for me. Not seeing someone for 10 years is crazy, but I think also seeing that person and being on camera, there were a lot of different factors,” she recalled. “It was sad because he was so strange to me. I didn’t know him, but yet I knew him so well. I didn’t think I would feel that awkward around someone that I’ve known so deeply.”

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Does Lamar Odom Still Love Khloé Kardashian?

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Image of Lamar Odom and Khloé Kardashian divorced in 2016.
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube

Lamar Odom and Khloé Kardashian divorced in 2016.

The exes were married for seven years before divorcing in 2016. The stars shocked the world when they got married just 30 days after meeting in 2009.

“When you know, you know, I guess,” Odom expressed.

Co-host Sheinelle Jones asked whether he was solely interested in her lifestyle, or if there was a romantic attachment as well.

“There was definitely a lot of love there,” the L.A. Lakers alum confirmed. “We decided to get married after 30 days, and her mother [Kris Jenner] was able to put a beautiful wedding together. I don’t regret it.”

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Khloé Kardashian Took Care of Lamar Odom After His Overdose

Image of Lamar Odom and Khloé Kardashian reunited in 2025.
Source: MEGA

Lamar Odom and Khloé Kardashian reunited in 2025.

Kardashian, 41, stood by Odom after he experienced a near-fatal overdose in 2015, suffering 12 strokes and six heart attacks. Bush Hager asked whether he thinks she saved his life as she protected him from media attention and took control over his medical care.

“In some ways. I think God saved my life. My Lord saved my life, honestly,” he said.

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Image of Khloé Kardashian took care of Lamar Odom after his overdose.
Source: MEGA

Khloé Kardashian took care of Lamar Odom after his overdose.

At the time, Kardashian had already filed for divorce, yet she tended to Odom for four months.

“A lot of us were saying Khloé rode hard for you,” Jones emphasized.

“She did. She took care of me. God took care of me the most,” he insisted. “What I came back from was like a medical miracle….when I woke up, I couldn’t even walk or talk. I just buckled down and said my prayers and stayed close to God.”

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