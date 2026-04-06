Lamar Odom Makes Surprising Confession About 'Awkward' 2025 Reunion With Ex-Wife Khloé Kardashian: 'It Wasn't Really Good for Me'

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Lamar Odom knows things will never be the same between him and Khloé Kardashian. During the Monday, April 6, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle, the former NBA star, 46, recalled reuniting with his ex-wife on a February 2025 episode of The Kardashians, admitting it was uncomfortable.

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Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube Lamar Odom guest-starred on 'TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle.'

Host Jenna Bush Hager asked what it was like for Odom to see Kardashian after nearly 10 years. “It was awkward. It wasn’t really good for me,” he said. “But once you’re family, you’re always family, so she ain’t going nowhere.” Odom expressed how he will “always have love for her” but does not see himself ever “being in love” with her again.

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Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube Lamar Odom suffered a near-fatal overdose.

In a July 2025 episode of her podcast, Kardashian agreed that it was “awkward” reuniting with her ex-lover. “That was so emotionally draining for me. Not seeing someone for 10 years is crazy, but I think also seeing that person and being on camera, there were a lot of different factors,” she recalled. “It was sad because he was so strange to me. I didn’t know him, but yet I knew him so well. I didn’t think I would feel that awkward around someone that I’ve known so deeply.”

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Does Lamar Odom Still Love Khloé Kardashian?

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Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube Lamar Odom and Khloé Kardashian divorced in 2016.

The exes were married for seven years before divorcing in 2016. The stars shocked the world when they got married just 30 days after meeting in 2009. “When you know, you know, I guess,” Odom expressed. Co-host Sheinelle Jones asked whether he was solely interested in her lifestyle, or if there was a romantic attachment as well. “There was definitely a lot of love there,” the L.A. Lakers alum confirmed. “We decided to get married after 30 days, and her mother [Kris Jenner] was able to put a beautiful wedding together. I don’t regret it.”

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Khloé Kardashian Took Care of Lamar Odom After His Overdose

Source: MEGA Lamar Odom and Khloé Kardashian reunited in 2025.

Kardashian, 41, stood by Odom after he experienced a near-fatal overdose in 2015, suffering 12 strokes and six heart attacks. Bush Hager asked whether he thinks she saved his life as she protected him from media attention and took control over his medical care. “In some ways. I think God saved my life. My Lord saved my life, honestly,” he said.

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Source: MEGA Khloé Kardashian took care of Lamar Odom after his overdose.