Lamar Odom House Hunts In Ex-Wife Khloé Kardashian's Gated Community After Offering To Be Her Baby Daddy
A mere coincidence or clear desperation? Lamar Odom appears to be due for a new home — and just so happened to have decided to tour a property in the same neighborhood where ex-wife Khloé Kardashian currently resides.
The former Lakers pro was seen Monday, August 8, with a small entourage touring an exquisite property worth about $7 million in the star-studded Hidden Hills gated community.
Odom, 42, made his presence in the area known wearing bright orange sneakers paired with camo pants and a black shirt featuring the side profile of late rapper Nipsey Hussle.
The estate Odom was checking out was reportedly not far from where his ex-wife lives with her daughter True, 4, and newborn, both of whom she shares with on-and-off ex Tristan Thompson.
Sources squealed to OK! that Odom is searching for a new mansion in the area after deciding he wants to make sunny California his permanent home.
Nevertheless, Odom's ironic visit to Hidden Hills comes weeks after he offered to be The Kardashians star's baby daddy following news that she was expecting a child with her cheating ex via surrogate.
“She could have hollered at me for that,” the former NBA pro quipped in a video while at La Belle Vie Med Spa in Woodland Hills, Calif., on Tuesday, July 26.
Kardashian's baby news has come as a shock to many, considering Thompson was exposed late last year for cheating on the Good American cofounder once again, but this time around, it resulted in the birth of a baby boy named Theo, born in December 2021.
Meanwhile, Kardashian and Thompson secretly reconciled earlier that year, with Kardashian seemingly unaware he had conceived a child with another woman prior to their split, and conceived their own baby via surrogate in November 2021, one month before the womanizer's paternity scandal was brought to light.
And while Kardashian is back to being a single lady, as she called it quits with Thompson following his latest betrayal and her rumored romance with a private equity investor is said to have "fizzled out," it's safe to assume she isn't planning on taking Odom up on his offer — ever.
After spending several months publicly pining over the new mother-of-two during his time on Celebrity Big Brother, he majorly dissed his former partner not long after when asked to compare his exes.
"I think the difference between Taraji and Khloe is how they was brought up," Odom said in June of Kardashian and Taraji P. Henson — whom he dumped to date the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum — "I think Taraji is more skillful in what she does as an actress compared to what Khloé does."