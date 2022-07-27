Throwing His Hat In The Ring? Lamar Odom Reveals Ex-Wife Khloé Kardashian ‘Could Have Hollered At' Him For Another Baby
Lamar Odom is putting the offer out there! Khloé Kardashian's former husband has admitted he would have been available had The Kardashians star asked to have a baby with him.
“She could have hollered at me for that,” Odom said in a video while at La Belle Vie Med Spa in Woodland Hills, Calif., on Tuesday, July 26.
LAMAR ODOM MAJORLY SHADES KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN, COMPARES EX-WIFE TO 'MORE SKILLFUL' EX TARAJI P. HENSON
The comment was clearly a dig at Tristan Thompson — whom Kardashian is expecting her second child with despite his never ending cheating scandals and subsequent love child which he conceived with Maralee Nichols while he was still with the Good American cofounder.
Despite putting the offer out there, the former NBA star has not been exactly kind to Kardashian in the press as of late. As OK! previously reported, when asked if he would rather get back together with the Revenge Body star or ex Taraji P. Henson
“Because I love Taraji. It’s a love thing. It’s about who you love," Odom stated before adding, "Taraji is a cool girl. Matter fact she’s here [in L.A.]. I got to see her at the BET Awards in June. So maybe I’ll get to shoot my shot at her again."
"I think the difference between Taraji and Khloe is how they was brought up," the athlete explained of their differences. "Their upbringing, which makes people different and [affects] the way they think. I think Taraji is more skillful in what she does as an actress compared to what Khloé does."
KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN SICK OF EX LAMAR ODOM'S 'SOPPY' RECONCILIATION PLEAS, HE'S 'BLOWING UP' REALITY STAR'S PHONE & TRYING TO 'WEAR HER DOWN'
Kardashian and Odom were married mere months after the athlete called it quits with the Empire actress in 2009. The Khloé and Lamar stars officially divorced in 2016 after Odom stepped out on their relationship multiple times.
Odom also spoke about his former spouse while appearing on Celebrity Big Brother, when he explained how he wished he "could take that time back," when he cheated on Kardashian and treated her unfairly in their marriage.