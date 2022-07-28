According to insiders, the ex-basketball player has deals on the line as he rakes in a reported $8,000 per post. Odom currently has deals with over 15 different companies which include hotels, cars, clothing lines and weed among others.

However, due to the fact that according to the reality star, his team changed all of the login information — he has been loosing a large chunk of change. Odom has been working with Meta Legal as well as representatives at TikTok and Twitter to regain control of his accounts.