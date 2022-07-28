A Social Media Takeover? Lamar Odom Claims His Social Media Accounts Have Been Taken Over By Former Management
Lamar Odom wants access to his own social media accounts. The former NBA star has alleged ex-staffers have complete control over his social handles and now he has demanded that they stop posting as him.
Odom reportedly cut all ties with his former management on July 19, in which time he requested all of the usernames and passwords for his Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and Facebook accounts. However, he reportedly still does not have access.
According to insiders, the ex-basketball player has deals on the line as he rakes in a reported $8,000 per post. Odom currently has deals with over 15 different companies which include hotels, cars, clothing lines and weed among others.
However, due to the fact that according to the reality star, his team changed all of the login information — he has been loosing a large chunk of change. Odom has been working with Meta Legal as well as representatives at TikTok and Twitter to regain control of his accounts.
While Odom tries to get his internet persona back, he has recently voiced his opinion on his ex-wife Khloé Kardashian's recent news that she will be expecting her second child with cheating ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.
As OK! previously reported, while at La Belle Vie Med Spa in Woodland Hills, Calif., on Tuesday, July 26, Odom was stopped by reporters who asked him what he thought of Kardashian's happy news.
"They're going to have another baby? She could have hollered at me for that," the former athlete — who has talked about his Keeping Up With the Kardashian star ex many times in recent months — said at the time.
Odom and Kardashian were married from 2009 until they split in 2016, due to the athlete's multiple affairs and drug issues. During Odom's time on Celebrity Big Brother, he confessed that he wished he "could take that time back," when he cheated on Kardashian and treated her unfairly in their marriage.
