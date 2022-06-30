Lamar Odom Under Fire After Bashing Khloé Kardashian In Comparison To Ex Taraji P. Henson, Twitter Reacts
Lamar Odom is taking the heat after throwing shade at his ex-wife.
After Odom compared exes Khloé Kardashian and Taraji P. Henson — whom the former athlete dumped to date the reality star — revealing that if he had to choose between the two, he would pick the actress, online users had a field day mocking the retired NBA pro.
"Lamar Odom really deciphering which woman he would choose over the other, when neither want his a** is craziness to me," one troll quipped on Twitter.
Another added: "Lamar odom will talk about his exs until the day he dies, it’s giving 'I’m desperate for you to notice me' leave them women alone," while a third chimed in, "Lamar Odom says he would rekindle his relationship with Taraji P. Henson before Khloe Kardashian, but the REAL question is who keeps asking him these asinine questions?"
"Lamar Odom is so weird," a fourth quipped adding laughing-crying emojis, "he just be in these interviews talking nonsense."
Odom sparked controversy during a recent interview when he said: "I think the difference between Taraji and Khloe is how they was brought up."
"Their upbringing, which makes people different and [affects] the way they think," Odom continued. "I think Taraji is more skillful in what she does as an actress compared to what Khloé does."
The former Lakers star went so far as to suggest he would "maybe" shoot his shot with Henson, gushing that she is a "cool girl" and got to see her in L.A. at the BET Awards, which took place Sunday, June 26.
Odom's bold stance on his former flames also seemed quite odd considering only months ago he was all but publicly begging Kardashian for a reconciliation.
Odom and Henson dated back in 2009, the same year he and Kardashian tied the knot after only weeks of dating. The Kardashians star filed for divorce in 2013, but the split was not finalized for another three years. Odom's struggles with addiction, a DUI arrest and cheating allegations are believed to have played a role in why their relationship fell apart.