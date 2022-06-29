Odom brought up Kardashian once again during his time on Celebrity Big Brother earlier this year, admitting he missed her so much and wishes he "could take that time back," seemingly referring to all of the times he did her wrong.

After getting kicked off of the reality TV series, Odom emphasized in an interview that he hoped to see his ex "soon," a request that didn't bode well for Kardashian. OK! reported that while at first she didn't mind his reconciliation pleas on TV, Kardashian got "annoyed about constantly being part of his narrative."

"At this point, it’s like, what part of 'we’re done' do you not understand? It pains Khloé to put it in such brutal language, but no other message seems to get through to Lamar," spilled an insider of Kardashian, who is rumored to be quietly dating a private equity investor.