Lana Del Rey Sparks Dating Rumors With Alligator Hunter Jeremy Dufrene After They're Seen Holding Hands in England
Lana Del Rey loves a country boy!
Over the weekend the “Summertime Sadness” singer, 39, sparked dating rumors with Louisiana-born alligator hunter Jeremy Dufrene.
Speculation began after fans caught the duo holding hands on Sunday, August 25, before the brunette beauty’s concert at the Leeds Festival in England.
In the clip, the star wore a blue and white printed dress, while Jeremy stepped out in a black zip up and baseball cap as he led the Grammy nominee into a tent.
Shortly after the pop star’s show, the pair was seen shopping at Harrods and dining at a local pub in London.
In response to the news, the public did not seem to approve of the “Happiness Is a Butterfly” artist's potential new beau.
“The heart wants what the heart wants I guess,” one person penned, while another added, “That dude looks dirty.”
A third joked, “Remember this every time you think you don't have a chance, boys,” as one more noted, “That's her bf or her dad?”
While some may not be on board with Jeremy, the pair seem to have known each other for about five years, as they posted together in 2019 when the musician took a tour at Arthur's Air Boat Tours, which is Jeremy's workplace.
At the time, the superstar was in Louisiana for a concert at the BUKU Music + Art Project festival.
“Jeremy lemme be captain at Arthur's Air Boat Tours x,” the “Say Yes to Heaven” vocalist penned alongside a photo of herself and Jeremy as he helped her steer the boat.
Jeremy also posted with Lana, writing: “I never know who I can run across on my tours but always a pleasure @lanadelrey.”
In the snap, the tour guide looked at Lana lovingly as they posed with their arms around each other.
As OK! previously reported, while Lana has stayed quiet regarding the backlash about her alleged new romance — in June she scolded fans who were recording her and her relatives as they enjoyed Paris.
"Don’t," she yelled at a person while trying to snatch their phone.
Another clip showed Lana demanding, "You followed me with my family! … Get away from me!"
As she attempted to exit the scary situation, she said, "Oh, you really think this is uncalled for? Don’t follow me! Don’t follow me!"
"I am upset," she told someone in the video. "Don’t let them follow me! I only have one day here. I work every single day. I have four hours to myself."
She later addressed the situation in a comments section of someone’s post, penning: "These a------ actually told me that they were going to alter the pictures to make me look bad after we got into a fight. Stalkers."