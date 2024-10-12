Lana Del Rey's Friends Are 'Concerned' About Her 'Impulsive' Marriage to Jeremy Dufrene: Source

According to the insider, the star, 39, is a "hard-core romantic" who "falls in love" very "fast."

“The reality is she and Jeremey come from drastically different worlds, their lives couldn’t be more opposite,” the insider continued, referring to Dufrene's job, an airboat captain with Arthur's Airboat Tours in Louisiana who guides tourists through swamps and marshes. “Sure, she’s having fun now playing house with him on the bayou, but when the novelty wears off, no doubt she’s going to want to go back to her Hollywood life, it’s just unimaginable that she’s going to give up her career long term.”