Lana Del Rey's Friends Are 'Concerned' About Her 'Impulsive' Marriage to Jeremy Dufrene: Source
Lana Del Rey's quick marriage to Jeremy Dufrene is nerve-wracking to her inner circle, a source claimed.
“Lana is very impulsive, and she’s always had a thing for older men, so in some ways this isn’t all that out of character, but that doesn’t mean people around her aren’t concerned that she’s jumped into this way too quickly,” an insider dished of the singer marrying Dufrene in September after only being together for a short time. “By all accounts Jeremy is a decent guy, but it’s still hard to imagine this lasting long term.”
According to the insider, the star, 39, is a "hard-core romantic" who "falls in love" very "fast."
“The reality is she and Jeremey come from drastically different worlds, their lives couldn’t be more opposite,” the insider continued, referring to Dufrene's job, an airboat captain with Arthur's Airboat Tours in Louisiana who guides tourists through swamps and marshes. “Sure, she’s having fun now playing house with him on the bayou, but when the novelty wears off, no doubt she’s going to want to go back to her Hollywood life, it’s just unimaginable that she’s going to give up her career long term.”
Even though her loved ones might be nervous about the outcome, the "Young and Beautiful" songstress is "all in" on her relationship "right now."
“So the only thing her friends and family can do is support her in this, because anyone that questions her or this bizarre romance risks getting cut out of her life,” the source noted.
As OK! previously reported, Del Rey previously defended her relationship after their nuptials.
“Unfortunately, a local couple from Houma won’t stop flying drones into our windows every morning and following us with a tracker,” she wrote in the comments section on Wednesday, October 2.
The musician, whose real name is Elizabeth Grant, named the couple and asked them to “stop switching vehicles following the family- stop following us around remote parts of the country and photo shopping my wedding ring into a pearl- I know we would feel a lot safer.”
“All that being said Jeremy is the one and only. And amazing. And we’re very happy,” she added.
