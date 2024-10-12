or
Lana Del Rey's Friends Are 'Concerned' About Her 'Impulsive' Marriage to Jeremy Dufrene: Source

Source: MEGA

Lana Del Rey's friends are 'concerned' about her quick marriage, a source claimed.

Oct. 12 2024, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Lana Del Rey's quick marriage to Jeremy Dufrene is nerve-wracking to her inner circle, a source claimed.

“Lana is very impulsive, and she’s always had a thing for older men, so in some ways this isn’t all that out of character, but that doesn’t mean people around her aren’t concerned that she’s jumped into this way too quickly,” an insider dished of the singer marrying Dufrene in September after only being together for a short time. “By all accounts Jeremy is a decent guy, but it’s still hard to imagine this lasting long term.”

Source: MEGA

Lana Del Rey married Jeremy Dufrene in September.

According to the insider, the star, 39, is a "hard-core romantic" who "falls in love" very "fast."

“The reality is she and Jeremey come from drastically different worlds, their lives couldn’t be more opposite,” the insider continued, referring to Dufrene's job, an airboat captain with Arthur's Airboat Tours in Louisiana who guides tourists through swamps and marshes. “Sure, she’s having fun now playing house with him on the bayou, but when the novelty wears off, no doubt she’s going to want to go back to her Hollywood life, it’s just unimaginable that she’s going to give up her career long term.”

lana del rey breaks silence husband
Source: Jeremy Dufrene/Facebook

The pair first met a few years ago.

Even though her loved ones might be nervous about the outcome, the "Young and Beautiful" songstress is "all in" on her relationship "right now."

“So the only thing her friends and family can do is support her in this, because anyone that questions her or this bizarre romance risks getting cut out of her life,” the source noted.

Source: MEGA

Lana Del Rey previously defended her marriage on Instagram.

As OK! previously reported, Del Rey previously defended her relationship after their nuptials.

“Unfortunately, a local couple from Houma won’t stop flying drones into our windows every morning and following us with a tracker,” she wrote in the comments section on Wednesday, October 2.

The musician, whose real name is Elizabeth Grant, named the couple and asked them to “stop switching vehicles following the family- stop following us around remote parts of the country and photo shopping my wedding ring into a pearl- I know we would feel a lot safer.”

“All that being said Jeremy is the one and only. And amazing. And we’re very happy,” she added.

Source: @chrislloydart/TikTok

Lana Del Rey's friends are 'concerned' about her marriage, a source claimed.

Life & Style spoke to the source.

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy.