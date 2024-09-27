or
Lana Del Rey Marries Alligator Guide Jeremy Dufrene During Shocking Wedding Ceremony in Louisiana Swamp

Photo of Jeremy Dufrene and Lana Del Rey.
Source: MEGA

Lana Del Rey is a wifey!

By:

Sept. 27 2024, Published 8:32 a.m. ET

Lana Del Rey is officially the queen of the swamp.

On Thursday, September 26, the famed singer married alligator tour guide Jeremy Dufrene during a Southern ceremony just days after obtaining a marriage license in Lafourche Parish, La., where her now-husband's workplace is located.

The "Summertime Sadness" singer completely leaned into her man's wetland lifestyle, as the couple's wedding was hosted down by the bayou at Arthur's Airboat Tours docks in Louisiana, where Dufrene is a captain.

As seen in photos obtained by a news publication, Del Rey wore a classic white lace gown, which featured a ruffled off-the-shoulder neckline. The award-winning artist styled her hair in a long side ponytail complete with a dainty blue ribbon.

Dufrene was pictured holding his wife's hand and smiling in a dark gray suite, white shirt and brown shoes.

Del Rey and Dufrene's nuptials were highly anticipated ever since news broke of the duo obtaining their marriage license on Monday, September 23, from the Lafourche Parish Clerk of Court, as OK! previously reported.

Daily Mail obtained photos of Del Rey and Dufrene's wedding.

