Lana Del Rey Marries Alligator Guide Jeremy Dufrene During Shocking Wedding Ceremony in Louisiana Swamp

On Thursday, September 26, the famed singer married alligator tour guide Jeremy Dufrene during a Southern ceremony just days after obtaining a marriage license in Lafourche Parish, La., where her now-husband's workplace is located.

Lana Del Rey is officially the queen of the swamp.

The "Summertime Sadness" singer completely leaned into her man's wetland lifestyle, as the couple's wedding was hosted down by the bayou at Arthur's Airboat Tours docks in Louisiana, where Dufrene is a captain.

As seen in photos obtained by a news publication, Del Rey wore a classic white lace gown, which featured a ruffled off-the-shoulder neckline. The award-winning artist styled her hair in a long side ponytail complete with a dainty blue ribbon.