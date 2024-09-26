Lana Del Rey and Alligator Hunter Jeremy Dufrene Obtain Marriage License After Singer Denied Romance Rumors
Do we hear wedding bells?
On Thursday, September 26, a clerk at the Lafourche Parish Clerk of Court confirmed Lana Del Rey, 39, and her alligator hunter boyfriend, Jeremy Dufrene, 49, obtained a marriage license.
The couple — who first sparked dating rumors when they were seen holding hands in London in August — got the legal paperwork at the Thibodaux, La., courthouse “this week,” according to the employee.
However, the pair is “not married” yet, as they have 30 days to turn in the signed documents.
The shocking news came after the “Summertime Sadness” singer seemed to deny their romance on social media.
In early September, the Grammy-nominated artist reacted to a post that claimed she and Dufrene were an item.
In response, the New York native wrote, “No,” in the comments section.
The page also shared a tweet in which one individual, who claimed to be his daughter, spoke about the romance.
“In regards to my dad and Lana from my last few tweets. if there’s any type of update, I’ll give it but for now, I’ve got nothing to give. I barely talk to my dad let alone care about his love life. I’m just shocked WHO he’s dating,” they penned.
The star then confirmed that individual and Dufrene were not related, writing, “Also, that’s not his daughter on Twitter.”
Though Del Rey has not addressed her relationship status since, she and Dufrene were spotted at model Karen Elson’s New York City wedding on September 7.
The duo was seen exiting the ceremony venue at Electric Lady Studios while holding hands. The pop star donned a light blue halter dress, light green bag and white flats for the occasion while Dufrene sported a navy suit, white shirt and brown shoes.
As OK! previously reported, the unexpected lovebirds met back in March 2019 when she took one of his Airboat Tours by Arthur cruises while visiting Louisiana for the BUKU Music + Art Project festival.
Both Del Rey and Dufrene posted about the meet-up at the time.
“I never know who I can run across on my tours but always a pleasure @lanadelrey,” he penned on Instagram along with a photo of them together.
Del Rey also shared an image along with the caption, “Jeremy lemme be captain at Arthur’s Air Boat Tours x.”
The duo apparently reconnected this year when Del Rey took another one of his boat tours.
