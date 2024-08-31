25 Celebrities Who Don't Use Their Real Names: Blake Lively, Lana Del Rey, Nicolas Cage and More

Frank Ocean, born Christopher Edwin Breaux, initially used Lonny Breaux as his stage name when he signed his first contract in 2005. He adopted his current moniker, inspired by Frank Sinatra and his film Ocean's 11, in 2015.

"For me, the genesis of that name change came from me trying to make a project without my label knowing about it. It was born from a need," he told Essence.

The "White Ferrari" singer added, "I hear certain people say that about their name, their look, even their sound, that it's a form of armor or a shield from whatever pain they might not want to feel. I don't think that was it, though. I was just trying to be slick, so I could do what I was doing without people knowing. And it worked."