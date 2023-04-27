OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Lance Bass
OK LogoNEWS

Lance Bass Insists He Wasn't 'Rich' During *NSYNC Days Because Disgraced Producer Lou Pearlman 'Took All Our Money'

lance bass wasnt rich during nsync days producer lou pearlman took money
Source: mega
By:

Apr. 27 2023, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Just got paid? Not so much. Despite being in one of the biggest boybands of all time, Lance Bass revealed he never had a ton of extra cash during his days with *NSYNC.

He spilled the surprising tidbit while on the Wednesday, April 26, episode of "The Jess Cagle Show," where the host asked him what was the best and worst part of being "rich and famous" as teenagers.

Article continues below advertisement
lance bass wasnt rich during nsync days producer lou pearlman took money
Source: mega

"The worst thing is people thinking that we were rich, because we were not," he admitted, noting their disgraced producer Lou Pearlman "took all our money."

"We were famous, but we were not rich," the singer, 43, clarified. "I made way more money after *NSYNC than I did during *NSYNC."

"He really took majority of all of our stuff," Bass doubled down on Pearlman. "And our record label too. Horrible, horrible deals."

Article continues below advertisement
lance bass wasnt rich during nsync days producer lou pearlman took money template
Source: mega

In 2008, Pearlman, the founder of the band and the Backstreet Boys, was convicted of money laundering and more in relation to a Ponzi scheme, resulting in a 25-year sentence. He died in 2016 while behind bars.

Bass was actually one of the producers on The Boy Band Con: The Lou Pearlman Story, a documentary that detailed the ordeal.

MORE ON:
Lance Bass
Article continues below advertisement
lance bass wasnt rich during nsync days producer lou pearlman took money
Source: mega

All Pearlman issues aside, the "Bye Bye Bye" crooner had a ball touring the world with bandmates Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick.

"To do that, with those guys, it was incredible. And you had some of the best experiences ever," he declared. "Obviously, it changed my life, led me to so many things I wanted to do in life. A lot of pinch me moments."

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Bass explained that the guys created a great support system for one another, which helped them stay grounded and out of trouble as they roes to superstardom. The group split in 2002, but the dad-of-two credited the time period for his strong work ethic.

Since then, the star has dabbled in reality TV and movies, and in October 2021, he and husband Michael Turchin welcomed twins.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.