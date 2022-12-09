Lance Bass Pays Tribute To Aaron Carter Who Had 'A Severe Mental Illness' Before Untimely Passing

"Since Aaron has passed, it’s become abundantly clear that he had a severe mental illness, resulting in the inner turmoil he dealt with in the darkness coming straight out into the light. Not only has it hurt the people around him who truly cared about him, but it also enabled those who wanted to exploit him, and they did it without any ramifications to use to their advantage," the 43-year-old began via Instagram. "It is now more critical than ever for us to educate ourselves on mental health and its effects on the person going through it and the families affected by it."

He continued, "This conversation continues to resurface, and it feels like nothing has been able to be accomplished after years of trying.As a parent, I’ve been feeling powerless and want to know what I can do to help. What I’ve realized quickly is mental health starts at home. More children and families need our support to navigate these tough challenges. They need resources, and I’m thankful that @onoursleevesofficial exists to raise awareness on these issues and to help break the stigma."