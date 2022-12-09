Lance Bass Pays Tribute To Aaron Carter Who Had 'A Severe Mental Illness' Before Untimely Passing
Lance Bass paid tribute to Aaron Carter a little over a month after the latter passed away suddenly on November 5 — and made it clear that going forward society needs to talk about mental health more.
"Since Aaron has passed, it’s become abundantly clear that he had a severe mental illness, resulting in the inner turmoil he dealt with in the darkness coming straight out into the light. Not only has it hurt the people around him who truly cared about him, but it also enabled those who wanted to exploit him, and they did it without any ramifications to use to their advantage," the 43-year-old began via Instagram. "It is now more critical than ever for us to educate ourselves on mental health and its effects on the person going through it and the families affected by it."
He continued, "This conversation continues to resurface, and it feels like nothing has been able to be accomplished after years of trying.As a parent, I’ve been feeling powerless and want to know what I can do to help. What I’ve realized quickly is mental health starts at home. More children and families need our support to navigate these tough challenges. They need resources, and I’m thankful that @onoursleevesofficial exists to raise awareness on these issues and to help break the stigma."
As a result, the *NSYNC band member revealed he will be hosting an event "to help make a change" when it comes to mental health.
"Please join us on January 18, 2023, to help start the conversation inspired by the life of Aaron with some of our closest friends. Hope to see you there—link in bio," he concluded.
As OK! previously reported, the "I Want Candy" singer was found dead at his home in November.
The late star would have turned 35 years old on December 7, and his twin sister, Angel, took to Instagram to mourn her sibling.
"I want to start by sharing how much I appreciate all the birthday wishes. While today is incredibly tough, I am overwhelmed by your love and support… thank you from the bottom of my heart," she began.
"Aaron dying was the worst day of my life. I have loved him since we were born… it feels like a piece of my soul is gone. And yet, despite all this pain, his passing has lit a fire within me. I feel a calling and responsibility to help other families and continue the conversation to further break the stigmas that surround mental illness," she added.