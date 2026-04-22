Politics Lara Trump Admits She and Husband Eric Are the 'Absolute Worst Gift Givers' of the Family: 'I Always Fail' Source: MEGA Shifting focus off how poorly her father-in-law is faring as POTUS, Lara Trump says she and husband Eric are the worst gift givers. Lesley Abravanel April 22 2026, Published 8:50 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Lara Trump, wife of Eric Trump, admitted that she and her husband are the family’s worst gift givers. Lara’s appearance on the Tuesday, April 21, episode of “The Katie Miller Podcast” offered snippets of anecdotes aimed at humanizing the family, including one in which she heaped praise on sister-in-law Ivanka after throwing a bit of shade on her first. When asked who in the family gives the most unsolicited advice, Lara pointed to her father-in-law’s eldest daughter before admitting that she is indeed the family’s most talented gifter, noting that she remembers everything and always sends gifts for her kids' birthdays.

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Source: MEGA Lara Trump said she and her husband are the worst gift givers.

The aspiring pop singer and Fox News host admitted that she and Eric often fail to send gifts on time, specifically mentioning her nieces and nephews. "God, and we're the worst. Eric and I are the absolute worst," Lara said. "I mean, she remembers everything: my kids' birthdays, every single time. Don't ask me when the last time was I sent my nieces and nephews an actual birthday gift on time, because I always fail. I'm the worst." In a separate anecdote from December 2025, Lara also named Eric as the hardest person to buy for because he often "ruins" gift ideas by purchasing the items for himself before anyone else can.

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Source: MEGA Lara Trump said Ivanka Trump always gives advice.

In the same podcast, Lara noted that Ivanka is most likely to give unsolicited advice, while Donald is most likely to call to check in. "I would say, my father-in-law. Yeah," Lara responded. "He loves a good late-night random call, early morning chit-chat." As for the last text message she received from the POTUS, Lara said, "I think it was a video that the White House put out, and it just said, 'Love, DJT.' It was like a video of some, like, bombing." "He's proud of it," she added. " It was good."

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Source: MEGA Lara Trump is married to Eric Trump.

Criticism of Lara’s frequent podcast appearances praising her family centers on the perceived blurring of the lines between journalism, political leadership and family promotion. Critics argue that her role as a media host, while a close relative of a sitting president and a high-ranking political official (former RNC co-chair), creates significant ethical conflicts of interest.

Source: MEGA Lara Trump's podcast has been labeled as 'propaganda.'