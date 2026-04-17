Politics Lara Trump Gushes Over 'Cool' Barron Trump: 'He Turned Out to Be a Really Great Kid' Source: MEGA Lara Trump rhapsodized on her brother-in-law Barron, deeming him 'cool' and a 'sleeper' because he's rarely seen but 'up on all.' Lesley Abravanel April 17 2026, Published 5:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Lara Trump gushed over her “super smart” and “cool” brother-in-law, Barron Trump, during a segment on her podcast, “The Right View.” The wife of Eric Trump took a question from a social media follower about the elusive college student, described by insiders as a "loner," who asked, “What’s Barron Trump like, and does he know the entire internet is obsessed with him?” While the entire internet is definitely not obsessed with the 20-year-old Barron, a small percentage of young MAGA are curious about the president’s elusive youngest son, trying to turn him into a "Gen Z icon" or a "MAGA protégé" figure, viewing him as a "quiet stoic" and a youthful, energetic version of his father.

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Lara Trump spilling the tea on what Barron Trump is really like on her show! She describes him as so cool, super smart, entertaining, and very much his father's son. The family clearly adores him! 😎❤️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/h5S8a4k6ws — Anna 🇺🇸 (@realAnn_29) April 15, 2026 Source: @realAnn_29/X Lara Trump gushed over Barron.

Because Barron rarely speaks publicly and is said to be kept separate from his more ubiquitous siblings by his mother, Melania, his supporters often project their own hopes and ideals onto him, creating a mythical, "polished" version of his persona. “Barron is so cool,” Lara said. “I feel like he’s a sleeper, like, you want to hear more about Barron ‘cuz you see less of him.” "He knows what’s going on out there. He’s up on all of it…he gets it. He gets what’s going on out there…he’s funny. He turned out to be a really great kid …Barron’s cool. Don’t sleep on Barron, he’s the best," she rhapsodized.

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Source: MEGA Barron is currently a sophomore at the Washington, D.C., campus of New York University’s Stern School of Business.

Barron is currently a sophomore at the Washington, D.C., campus of New York University’s Stern School of Business. He has recently moved into the business world himself, being named a director of the beverage company SOLLOS Yerba Mate, a Florida-based company launching in May, featuring pineapple and coconut flavors. He reportedly raised $1 million for the venture, which focuses on sustainable energy drinks. Like his other siblings, Barron has profited handsomely off his father’s presidency. He has an estimated net worth of over $150 million, according to Forbes, largely driven by his involvement in the family's cryptocurrency venture, World Liberty Financial. Reports suggest he potentially earned nearly $40 million from token sales in the venture.

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Source: MEGA Barron Trump is allegedly a 'loner.'

A U.K. judge recently praised him for his role in reporting an assault on an internet friend via a phone call, acting as a witness. The president infamously referred to Barron as wife Melania’s son, not his own, sparking much social media speculation about the relationship between father and son.

Source: MEGA Lawrence O'Donnell called Barron 'more spoiled than a princess.'