Lara Trump Admits She 'Hates' Gentle Parenting: 'Not a Fan'
April 22 2026, Published 12:59 p.m. ET
Lara Trump, the wife of President Donald Trump’s son Eric, admitted she is not a fan of kind, compassionate parenting.
The 43-year-old Fox News host expressed strong criticism of "gentle parenting," describing it as "total bulls---” on "The Katie Miller Podcast."
"I hate gentle parenting. I am not a gentle parent at all,” she admitted, expressing skepticism about the long-term outcomes of the style, remarking, "Come back to me in 20 years and tell me how that kid turns out. I'm really worried for you.”
Lara explained how her “hysterical” son was “desperate to leave the lights on” at night in his room, and she and Eric insisted on turning off the lights despite her son’s fears.
“He kind of whined about it for a while, thinking someone would feel sorry for him,” she chuckled. “No one felt sorry for him.”
Her personal parenting approach involves strict boundaries, such as a "no screens" policy in her household.
Eric and Lara have two children together: a son, Eric "Luke" Trump (born September 2017), and a daughter, Carolina Dorothy Trump (born August 2019). The couple married in 2014 and currently live in Florida.
In September 2022, Lara sparked widespread controversy after posting a video of her then-5-year-old son, Eric, driving a toy car outside in heavy rain during Hurricane Ian.
The footage showed the child looking visibly upset and rubbing his eyes while his mother encouraged him to continue, saying, "You can do it! Let’s go!" The post, captioned as a "character-building" exercise, led to intense criticism from social media users and public figures who described the act as "cruel" or irresponsible.
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The video was filmed in South Florida while the state was being impacted by Hurricane Ian, a powerful Category 4 storm.
She stated she thought they had a "clear window" in the weather and intended the moment to be a lesson in resilience.
Eric later dismissed the backlash, telling Daily Mail that the rain began unexpectedly while they were on a walk and that the hurricane was actually hundreds of miles away on the opposite coast at the time.
Social media critics slammed the post, with some calling for child protective services to be involved, while others defended it as harmless fun in the rain.
Critics of her stance often argue that gentle parenting is frequently misunderstood as permissive parenting — which lacks boundaries — when it is actually intended to be synonymous with authoritative parenting.
This style combines clear structure and rules with warmth and communication — something Lara admittedly shuns.