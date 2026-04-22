Lara Trump Shades Sister-in-Law Ivanka, Says She 'Gives' the Family 'the Most Unsolicited Advice'

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Eric Trump’s wife, Lara, shaded her sister-in-law, Ivanka Trump, saying she gives the family the most unsolicited advice. In an appearance on "The Katie Miller Podcast" on Tuesday, April 21, the aspiring singer admitted that, even though her suggestions come from a well-meaning place, Ivanka often "wants to help” even when no one asked her for advice. Quick to avoid more family drama, Lara added that the family takes the advice "in stride" and that there is no tension regarding it.

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LARA TRUMP: “I wish people knew how much easier Trump’s life would’ve been if he'd never gotten involved in politics. He's the one President to leave the White House with less money than he went into it with.” 🤥 pic.twitter.com/mHpAau7Xnh — Kerry Holmes (@KerryHolmekb) April 22, 2026 Source: @KerryHolmekb/X

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Source: MEGA Lara Trump said Ivanka Trump always wants to help.

When Katie, the wife of much-maligned Trump deputy chief of staff Stephen, asked who in the family gave the most unsolicited advice, Lara said, "Maybe Ivanka. I feel like she wants to help. Like, she always means so well. But you know, it's okay. We take it all in stride. It's all good." The Fox News host has been making the rounds, trying to soften the public perception of her family as the patriarch president plummets in popularity polls. On her own podcast, "The Right View with Lara Trump," she gushed about her elusive brother-in-law Barron Trump, asserting that his avoidance of the public spotlight only makes him more interesting.

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Source: MEGA Lara Trump is married to Eric Trump.

"I don't know if he knows that the internet is obsessed with him," Lara said. "I think he knows that there is a lot of interest. But that's why he likes to lay low. That's why he likes to play it cool. That's why you don't see him all the time." And while Lara also gushed that Ivanka is the family’s best gift-giver, as her father-in-law’s flailing economy amid rising gas and grocery prices is a major point of contention among the American people, there are rumors that the two do not get along.

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Source: MEGA Lara has repeatedly dismissed rumors of family infighting as sensationalism.

Lara has repeatedly dismissed rumors of family infighting as sensationalism, stating that the media often tries to make their family dynamics "a bigger deal than it really is." Rumors of tension intensified when Ivanka stepped back from politics and hired separate legal representation from her brothers. Lara addressed this by saying she doesn't "blame" Donald's eldest daughter for taking a step back, noting that the political arena was "really tough" on Ivanka’s family.

Source: MEGA Lara Trump said the president always likes to 'check in.'