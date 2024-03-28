'Wolf in Sheep's Clothing': Lara Trump Faces Backlash After Claiming People Can 'Trust' Her With the RNC's Money
Newly appointed Republican National Committee co-chair and former President Donald Trump's daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, faced some serious backlash after she talked up her résumé.
She attempted to quell some of the pushback she faced after getting her new position in the GOP.
During a recent interview with NBC News, Lara was quoted saying, “I’m here to assure people who ever had any question as to how their money is being spent...Trust me, I’m the daughter-in-law of Donald Trump. I will ensure that every penny of every dollar is going to causes that Republican voters care about.”
This has led several critics and commentators to scrutinize her position, with several people intensifying their claims that she will redirect every penny of the RNC's money to her father-in-law and his legal bills.
A clip of Lara's interview has been making the rounds online, with several conservatives against the Trumps calling her a "phony" and a "wolf in sheep's clothing."
One user shared the clip of her comments in a post that read, "Wait! Only a few weeks ago YOU said that every penny will be spent on Trump. So, which is it? These people lie so damn much they don’t even know what was the last lie they told and now tripping all over themselves and their lies."
Another user commented, "Yeah, so Lara Trump was not denying that money from the RNC is going to pay for her father-in-law’s legal bills. She said it will go to issues that 'Republican voters care about' … and clearly that’s an issue they think voters care about. This is banana republic level s---."
A third person joked, "Any sentence following 'Trust me, I’m the daughter-in-law of Donald Trump' is going to be the most unbelievable s--- you've ever heard in your life."
When she was first appointed earlier this month, Lara pledged to use all the RNC's resources to support her father-in-law's political endeavors, including his legal fees, further fueled the controversy.
Outgoing Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel expressed her support for Lara's appointment by stating, "President Trump deserves to have the team he wants."
The controversy surrounding Lara's appointment as co-chair of the Republican Party has raised questions about integrity and meritocracy within political organizations.
Critics argue that political positions should be based on qualifications and capabilities rather than personal relationships.