'Wolf in Sheep's Clothing': Lara Trump Faces Backlash After Claiming People Can 'Trust' Her With the RNC's Money

A clip of Lara's interview has been making the rounds online, with several conservatives against the Trumps calling her a "phony" and a "wolf in sheep's clothing."

One user shared the clip of her comments in a post that read, "Wait! Only a few weeks ago YOU said that every penny will be spent on Trump. So, which is it? These people lie so damn much they don’t even know what was the last lie they told and now tripping all over themselves and their lies."

Another user commented, "Yeah, so Lara Trump was not denying that money from the RNC is going to pay for her father-in-law’s legal bills. She said it will go to issues that 'Republican voters care about' … and clearly that’s an issue they think voters care about. This is banana republic level s---."

A third person joked, "Any sentence following 'Trust me, I’m the daughter-in-law of Donald Trump' is going to be the most unbelievable s--- you've ever heard in your life."