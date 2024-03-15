RNC Co-Chair Lara Trump Claims Committee Is 'Not Paying Any Legal Bills' for Her Father-in-Law Donald Trump

In a recent interview with Fox News' Martha MacCallum, Lara responded to the DNC chair's comments calling them "very cute." She claimed the committee was not paying any legal bills from the RNC before pivoting to how much money the organization was able to raise since she was appointed co-chair.

“Actually, this weekend, I personally had had $2.7 million pledged to me," she told the Fox News host. "It was our largest digital fundraising weekend since 2020. So, we’re getting to work."

"While things may be changing at the RNC, they’re changing rapidly. And one of the things that’s changing is going to be our fundraising," Donald's daughter-in-law continued. "So they can sit back and watch and I can promise you we are paying attention, not just to the top of the ballot, but all of the down ballot races as well.”