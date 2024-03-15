RNC Co-Chair Lara Trump Claims Committee Is 'Not Paying Any Legal Bills' for Her Father-in-Law Donald Trump
Newly appointed RNC Co-Chair Lara Trump appeared on Fox News to claim the committee was “not paying any legal bills” after the DNC chair accused them of doing so.
DNC chair Jaime Harrison insinuated that the RNC was diverting funds towards former President Donald Trump's legal defense instead of supporting their own party infrastructure.
"As they say, the RNC is down bad. They’re taking out lines of credit, laying off staff. They can’t even afford to spend money on their races down ballot," the DNC chair claimed. "But, but, this is the good thing: they are paying Donald Trump’s legal bills. So as I said, with you earlier, man, go, Lara, go! Girl, you are doing it. You are knocking it out of the park. Keep doing it."
In a recent interview with Fox News' Martha MacCallum, Lara responded to the DNC chair's comments calling them "very cute." She claimed the committee was not paying any legal bills from the RNC before pivoting to how much money the organization was able to raise since she was appointed co-chair.
“Actually, this weekend, I personally had had $2.7 million pledged to me," she told the Fox News host. "It was our largest digital fundraising weekend since 2020. So, we’re getting to work."
"While things may be changing at the RNC, they’re changing rapidly. And one of the things that’s changing is going to be our fundraising," Donald's daughter-in-law continued. "So they can sit back and watch and I can promise you we are paying attention, not just to the top of the ballot, but all of the down ballot races as well.”
The former New York businessman turned GOP leader is facing hundreds of millions of dollars of verdicts from two civil lawsuits filed by E. Jean Carroll and a civil fraud trial in New York, plus the mounting attorneys’ fees from defending himself in these civil actions and his four separate criminal cases.
His still has four criminal indictments with a collective 91 charges ahead of him in New York, D.C., Georgia and Florida.
The charges include solicitation, racketeering, forgery, false statements, obstruction, conspiracy against civil rights and the willful retention of national defense information.
If convicted, he could face up to 300 years behind bars if he's found guilty of every charge.
As OK! previously reported, the former president's daughter-in-law's appointment was met with serious criticism within the Republican party, with several political commentators labeling it "nepotism."
Lara's pledge to use all the RNC's resources to support her father-in-law's political endeavors, including his legal fees, further fueled the controversy.