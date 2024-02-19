Donald Trump Supporters Raise Nearly $500K in 3 Days to Help Pay Politician's Snowballing Legal Bills
Donald Trump supporters donated over $460,000 to a GoFundMe organized to help pay his mounting legal fees after the embattled ex-prez was ordered to pay more than $354 million in his New York civil fraud case.
The fundraiser was created by Elena Cardone, who described herself as "an ardent supporter of American values and an advocate for justice."
"I stand unwaveringly with President Donald Trump in the face of what I see as unprecedented and unfair treatment by certain judicial elements in New York," she wrote in the summary. "The recent legal battles he faces are not just an attack on him, but an attack on the very ideals of fairness and due process that every American deserves."
"It's a moment that calls into question the balance of justice and the application of law, disproportionately aimed at silencing a voice that has been at the forefront of advocating for American strength, prosperity, and security," she added.
"In standing with Trump, we're upholding the cause of every business owner and entrepreneur who believes in the fight against a system that increasingly seeks to penalize dissent and curb our freedoms," the post stated.
"The fact that a business owner did a loan with a bank, never defaulted, nor missed a payment, pays back the loan with interest and caused no financial damage to anyone, yet, the government overreaches and slaps a business owner with a $355M ruling should terrify all business owners and entrepreneurs," the post continued. "Is this Government seizing assets? Seeking financial ruin?"
"This is more than a legal fund; it's a call to all businesses owners and entrepreneurs to rally in defense of all businesses and for man who has never hesitated to stand in defense of us," Cardone noted. "This fundraiser, therefore, is not merely about raising the 'ruling' amount. It's about making a stand."
"It's about showing that when one of us is targeted for championing the values that make America great, he does not stand alone," she noted. "We stand with him, shoulder to shoulder, ready to support, defend, and fight back against a system that threatens to undermine the very foundations of our republic."
As OK! previously reported, Judge Arthur F. Engoron ordered Trump to shell out $354 million after being found liable for fraud. In a separate case, the controversial politician was also told to pay more than $80 million to E. Jean Carroll for defamation.
Aside from his civil suits, Trump is facing 91 felony counts across four indictments. He's pleaded not guilty to all charges.