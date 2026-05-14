Lara Trump Criticized for Tagging Along as Donald Trump Visits China for High-Stakes Summit: 'Why Is She Even There?'

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Social media users had to do a double take after Lara Trump joined her husband, Eric Trump, on his dad Donald Trump's trip to China. In a video, Chinese President Xi Jinping was seen shaking hands with the president's daughter-in-law, who smiled while standing next to her spouse in a long white dress.

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Source: @acyn/x Lara Trump was criticized for going to China with Donald Trump.

People were confused why the mom-of-two was on the trip since the POTUS was there for a high-stakes summit. "Why is she even there?" one X user asked, while another questioned, "So this just turned out to be one big family vacation?" "WTF are they even doing there???" echoed a third critic.

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Did She Sing for Him?

President Xi greeting Eric Trump and Lara Trump. pic.twitter.com/fNgJKjOiiO — Acyn (@Acyn) May 14, 2026 Source: @acyn/x Lara Trump has been mocked for her signing career aspirations.

Others poked fun at the unexpected outing by mocking Lara's highly criticized singing aspirations. "Did she sing for him?" someone asked, while another joked, "President Xi: Your wife is a terrible singer. You must be very dishonored and sad."

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Lara Trump Dragged Jimmy Kimmel's Joke About Melania

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Source: @laraleatrump/instagram Lara Trump captioned this selfie, 'Team CHYYYYYNA 🇨🇳🇺🇸.'

Lara has always been a fierce supporter of the Trump brood, recently slamming Jimmy Kimmel for calling Melania Trump an "expectant widow." The comedian's comment came on an episode of his late-night show, where he held a mock White House Correspondents' Dinner. In his fake speech, he made fun of the POTUS turning 80 soon, joking the first lady had the "glow of an expectant widow." A few days later, suspected shooter Cole Tomas Allen was accused of trying to assassinate the president and other politicians at the actual WHCD.

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Source: mega Melania Trump called for ABC to remove Jimmy Kimmel from TV.

"His monologue about my family isn’t comedy — his words are corrosive and deepens the political sickness within America," the mother-of-one expressed in a statement. "People like Kimmel shouldn’t have the opportunity to enter our homes each evening to spread hate," Melania stated. "A coward, Kimmel hides behind ABC because he knows the network will keep running cover to protect him. Enough is enough. It is time for ABC to take a stand. How many times will ABC’s leadership enable Kimmel’s atrocious behavior at the expense of our community.

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Jimmy Kimmel 'Has Really Fallen Off,' Lara Trump Claims

Source: mega Lara Trump publicly supported Melania when the first lady spoke out against Jimmy Kimmel.