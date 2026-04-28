Politics Lara Trump Slams Jimmy Kimmel's 'Hateful' and 'Violent' Melania Widow Joke: The Comedian Has 'Fallen Off the Deep End' Source: MEGA; @JimmyKimmelLive/X Lara Trump ranted about Jimmy Kimmel's 'hateful and violent' Melania Trump joke that deepens the 'political sickness' in America. Lesley Abravanel April 28 2026, Published 1:41 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Lara Trump has joined calls for Jimmy Kimmel to be fired from ABC following a controversial joke he made about First Lady Melania Trump. During a parody monologue of the White House Correspondents' Dinner aired on his show days before the actual dinner, Jimmy remarked that Melania had a "glow like an expectant widow.” An irate FLOTUS characterized Jimmy's rhetoric as "hateful and violent," claiming it is intended to "divide our country" and "deepen the political sickness within America.”

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Source: @JimmyKimmelLive/X Jimmy Kimmel's widow joke did not sit well with Lara Trump.

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🚨 SOBERING: @LaraLeaTrump on the toll this is taking on her family.



“I’ve had to sit my kids down THREE times and tell them someone tried to kill their grandfather.”



“Politics used to be dirty… now it’s DANGEROUS.”



“This is the THIRD attempt in two years — and it didn’t… pic.twitter.com/BtC5eCYM1w — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) April 27, 2026 Source: @IngrahamAngle/X

The POTUS took to Truth Social to demand Jimmy's immediate firing by Disney and ABC, calling the remark a "despicable call to violence.” Jimmy has defended the comment as a "light roast" focused on the 23-year age gap between the president and his wife. On Monday night, the president’s daughter-in-law condemned the joke during an appearance on Fox News, stating that Jimmy has "really fallen off the deep end" and declared that "none of this is funny.” “I mean, I just think that Jimmy Kimmel has really fallen off the deep end,” the ubiquitous wife of Eric Trump told Fox News host Laura Ingraham. “None of this is funny. Comedy isn’t funny anymore. Shows aren’t entertaining, movies aren’t entertaining anymore. Whenever you have to say things like that to engage your audience, you basically might as well exit stage left. I don’t think the American people want to see this sort of thing — even the ones who didn’t vote for Donald Trump. So I agree with Melania and the President. I think Jimmy Kimmel needs to leave ABC.”

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Source: MEGA

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Lara, who recently said she is not a fan of gentle parenting and prefers a tougher approach, lamented having to tell her children about these incidents. “I’ve had to sit my kids down THREE times and tell them someone tried to kill their grandfather,” she lamented. “Politics used to be dirty… now it’s dangerous. This is the THIRD attempt in two years — and it didn’t happen in a vacuum.” Lara continued her rant, saying, "I wonder at what point I’m going to tell them the worst happened. You know, it used to be that politics was a dirty business. It is now a dangerous business. Especially, it seems, if you are a Republican, especially if your name is Donald Trump. But we didn’t get here in a vacuum.” Ignoring the fact that her father-in-law has been a top producer of violent rhetoric on his Truth Social account, Lara continued to ignore the calls coming from inside the White House. “You just laid out the case right there for so much of it. For nearly ten years now, people on the other side of the political aisle from Donald Trump have pulled out all the stops to undercut him, to discredit him, to end his political career. They have stooped to lows that I don’t think any of us were expecting. To your point, how many times has this man been called a fascist and a Nazi? How about the Charlottesville hoax? You brought up the Russian collusion hoax. Madonna wanted to blow up the White House. Maxine Waters is telling people to get up in their faces. They’ve all fundraised off Donald Trump’s supposed threat to democracy,” she said, even though neither Charlottesville nor Russia was a hoax, and Madonna clarified she was speaking metaphorically.

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Source: MEGA Lara Trump is close with the president.

“So it should surprise absolutely no one that this is now the third attempt in two years to kill Donald Trump. And we don’t have to live like this. These people absolutely need to come out and unequivocally state that Donald Trump was elected as the president of the United States. He is not a tyrant, he is not a dictator, he is not authoritarian in what he does. I was highly disappointed to see a former president, when the motive had been very clearly broadcast, come out and say, “We don’t really know what happened on Saturday night” I’ll tell you as an American citizen, I’m incredibly disappointed with how low the left has gone and how many times I’ve had to talk as a family member to my kids about this sort of thing is despicable. So Jimmy Kimmel and the rest of them have to start doing better. We cannot operate like this,” she concluded.

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Source: MEGA