Donald Trump’s Daughter-In-Law Unloads
After Ivanka Trump dumped her brothers' lawyers after she, Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. were all named in a civil fraud lawsuit, filed by New York State Attorney General Letitia James, Lara Trump, who is married to Eric, made it clear that there's nothing fishy going on.
“I think people are trying to make that a bigger deal than it really is,” she said in an interview. “It’s not common to have to go through all this stuff that my husband and his siblings go through.”
“They’ve had a series of different attorneys throughout this entire process and it just so happened that Ivanka felt closer to one,” she added.
Lara mentioned that all of the lawyers working for the Trumps “all work as a team. I think that got lost."
As OK! previously reported, the lawsuit is looking to get back funds from alleged fraudulent operations by the Trump Organization. The suit also wants to have all four Trump family members removed from their positions in addition to banning them from taking on leadership roles in New York state.
Ivanka chose to hire lawyer Bennet Moskowitz.
Donald's three eldest children are refusing to hand over emails and documents, and Ivanka's "unexplained drop-off in emails" is the biggest concern.
Ivanka's emails dropped from 1,200 emails per month during the first nine months of 2014 to 37 emails per month in 2016. “Not only have defendants failed to offer any substantive response to this inquiry, but there have been no documents produced by Ms. Trump,” the AG’s office told Judge Arthur Engoron in late April.
Engoron set a deadline of May 12 for the remaining documents to be turned over.
- Kimberly Guilfoyle Celebrates Valentine's Day With 'Honey' Donald Trump Jr. As Tense Relationship With Ivanka Carries On
- Eric Trump & Wife Lara Share Throwback Photo To Reminisce On Happier Days After Ivana Trump's Passing
- Bail To The Chief: President Trump Reportedly Fleeing U.S. Before Biden Inauguration
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Ivanka, who lives in Florida with her family, has distanced herself from her father and his campaign ever since he declared he'd be running for president again in 2024.
"I love my father very much. This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family," she said in a statement, which was posted on Instagram.
"I do not plan to be involved in politics. While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena. I am grateful to have had the honor of serving the American people and I will always be proud of many of our Administration's accomplishments."
Lara spoke with Daily Mail.