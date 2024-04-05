Lara Trump Fiercely Defends Father-in-Law Donald Trump After Democrats Nicknamed Him 'Broke Don' Amid His Financial Struggles
Lara Trump isn't happy about a new nickname people have for her father-in-law, former President Donald Trump.
The Democrats have been experimenting with nicknames as a tactic against Trump, reminiscent of his own infamous use of monikers for his opponents during the 2016 presidential race.
"The reality is Joe Biden and Kamala Harris... they try to usurp Donald Trump as the greatest marketer in the world with his naming of people [and] it doesn't work, it's ridiculous," she said during an appearance on Eric Bolling's The Balance show on Newsmax on Thursday, April 4.
"And not only that, immediately after that, they tried to name him 'Broke Don,' but he actually got $6 billion with the Truth Social site."
After a strong initial public offering where shares soared to $78 on the first day, Truth Social's value plummeted, leading to a substantial devaluation in the following days, closing at $48, wiping away billions off its value.
A regulatory filing to the Securities and Exchange Commission disclosed concerning financial figures, indicating operational challenges for the company.
The former president's business ventures, including his social media platform, are under scrutiny due to financial losses. The filing revealed a stark contrast between revenue and expenses, with a notable operating loss in the last operational year.
This financial setback adds to the legal and financial pressures Trump is currently facing.
- 'Wolf in Sheep's Clothing': Lara Trump Faces Backlash After Claiming People Can 'Trust' Her With the RNC's Money
- RNC Co-Chair Lara Trump Claims Committee Is 'Not Paying Any Legal Bills' for Her Father-in-Law Donald Trump
- 'This Is Nepotism': Lara Trump Roasted After Becoming an RNC Co-Chair for 'Being Donald Trump's Daughter-in-Law'
With Trump's presidential campaign striving to match Biden's fundraising prowess, efforts are being made to mobilize resources.
A significant fundraiser in Florida aims to generate $40 million, with high-profile attendees paying premium prices upwards of $1.6 million just to attend the campaign event.
In contrast, Biden's recent fundraiser in New York City was highlighted as one of the most successful political fundraisers, featuring prominent Democratic figures such as former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Attorney General Letitia James has filed a notice requesting additional information about Knight Specialty Insurance Company (KSIC), the company underwriting the $175 million appeal bond.
If the former president's appeal fails, he would still be accountable for the remaining $464 million judgment against him.
Trump denied all wrongdoing and called all four criminal indictments against him "nothing but political witch hunts" orchestrated by the Biden administration and the Democrats. He has gone on to publicly insult judges, prosecutors and their families on social media.