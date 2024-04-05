Lara Trump Fiercely Defends Father-in-Law Donald Trump After Democrats Nicknamed Him 'Broke Don' Amid His Financial Struggles

After a strong initial public offering where shares soared to $78 on the first day, Truth Social's value plummeted, leading to a substantial devaluation in the following days, closing at $48, wiping away billions off its value.

A regulatory filing to the Securities and Exchange Commission disclosed concerning financial figures, indicating operational challenges for the company.

The former president's business ventures, including his social media platform, are under scrutiny due to financial losses. The filing revealed a stark contrast between revenue and expenses, with a notable operating loss in the last operational year.

This financial setback adds to the legal and financial pressures Trump is currently facing.