'Crooked Hillary' to 'Sleepy Joe': The Most Memorable Nicknames Donald Trump Has Called His Rivals
Donald Trump is well known for his low blows — especially when it comes to his penchant for giving school yard nicknames to his opponents.
The former POTUS has mocked his political rivals and their families for everything from their weight and looks to their personal values.
One of Trump's most renowned monikers is "Crooked Hillary," which he gave to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton during his campaign for the 2016 election. Along with his repeated insistence that she had been shady throughout her political career, he was sometimes heard calling her "Heartless Hillary" and "Lyin' Hillary."
As OK! previously reported, Trump has since "retired" the nickname and passed it on to President Joe Biden.
"I’m going to give her a new name — I don’t know, like maybe ‘Lovely Hillary’ or ‘Beautiful Hillary’ — but I’m going to retire the name ‘Crooked’ so that we can use the name for Joe Biden, because he’ll be known from now on as 'Crooked Joe Biden,'" he claimed earlier this month.
Although "crooked" seems to be his new favorite description for Biden, the 76-year-old has also referred to him as "Sleepy" — with the occasional spin of "SleepyCreepy Joe" — as well as "crazy", "slow" and "Joe Hiden."
When it comes to Vice President Harris, she's been given the names "Phony Kamala" and "Nasty Kamala" in the past.
However, Trump's current favorite person to nickname seems to be Florida governor Ron DeSantis, who has been referred to as "Ron DeSanctimonious", "Ron DeSanctus", "Shutdown Ron" — referencing his decisions made during the COVID-19 pandemic — as well as "Meatball Ron."
"Now that Ron DeSanctimonious is finally admitting he’s in the Race by beginning to fight back, and now that his Polls have crashed so he has no other choice," Trump said in a statement on Wednesday, March 22. "He is, for a Republican, an average governor, he got 1.2 million less Votes in Florida than me. Florida has been successful for many years, long before I put Ron there — It’s amazing what Ocean and Sunshine will do!"
Aside from recent direct political opponents, Trump has given unofficial titles to Barack Obama — "Cheatin' Obama" — and Steven Bannon, whom he dubbed "Sloppy Steve."
The embattled businessman also previously referred to fired CNN anchor Don Lemon as "Sour Lemon," poking fun at his surname, and later slammed him as the "dumbest man on television."
