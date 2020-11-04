Rain On… her parade! Lady Gaga‘s father, Joe Germanotta, took to Twitter to share his support for President Donald Trump one day after he made disparaging comments about the political pop star, who has been very vocal in her support for Joe Biden.

“@realDonaldTrump 2020,” Germanotta tweeted on Tuesday, November 3. “You may have noticed my political and spiritual beliefs are different. liberty and freedom of choice would not be political,” he added in another tweet one hour later.

CELEBS WHO VOTED FOR THE FIRST TIME — MEGHAN MARKLE, RYAN REYNOLDS & MORE

On Monday, the President, 74, criticized the 34-year-old as she campaigned for Democratic candidates Biden and Kamala Harris. “Now he’s got Lady Gaga,” Trump said at his rally in Avoca, Pa., of Biden, 77. “Lady Gaga — is not too good. I could tell you plenty of stories. I could tell you stories about Lady Gaga. I know a lot of stories about Lady Gaga.”

The “Rain On Me” singer joined Biden and Harris in Pittsburgh, Pa., to greet college students and perform for the Vice President’s campaign on Monday, November 2. “To all the women, and to all the men with daughters and sisters and mothers — everybody, no matter how you identify, now is your chance to vote against Donald Trump,” she said, “a man who believes his fame gives him the right to grab one of your daughters, or sisters or mothers or wives by any part of their body.

ASSASSINATIONS, PLANE CRASHED & OVERDOSES: INSIDE THE KENNEDY FAMILY CURSE

“Vote for Joe,” Gaga added. “He’s a good person.”

On Election Day, Gaga encouraged fans and followers to “Vote today like your life depends on it. This is a critical time to vote for kindness. Vote peacefully,” she tweeted while sharing the polling information Ariana Grande posted. “And if you need it, here is some helpful info for today from my girl Ariana Grande. We need you!”