Bill Burr Blames Liberals for Making Donald Trump a 'Martyr' Instead of a 'One-Hit Wonder'

During his appearance, Burr mentioned his plans to finally tell his children that both Santa Claus and Jesus aren't real. He then shifted the conversation towards his thoughts on narcissism.

"You want to see a great case on narcissism? Liberals are so f------ stupid the way that they handled Trump," he stated. When Kimmel asked for clarification, Burr directly told him to "shut up" before referring to Trump as a narcissist.

"I think he was a one-hit wonder, right? He wrote 'The Twist,' and that was it, he was on the casino circuit, and you idiot liberals wrote him 'Twist Again' when you indicted him, and now he's a martyr," he continued. "And he's coming back, Jimmy, it's going to be great for comedy!"