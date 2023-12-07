Bill Burr Blames Liberals for Making Donald Trump a 'Martyr' Instead of a 'One-Hit Wonder'
Comedian Bill Burr recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live, where he called liberals "idiots" for making former President Donald Trump a "martyr" for the Republican party.
During his appearance, Burr mentioned his plans to finally tell his children that both Santa Claus and Jesus aren't real. He then shifted the conversation towards his thoughts on narcissism.
"You want to see a great case on narcissism? Liberals are so f------ stupid the way that they handled Trump," he stated. When Kimmel asked for clarification, Burr directly told him to "shut up" before referring to Trump as a narcissist.
"I think he was a one-hit wonder, right? He wrote 'The Twist,' and that was it, he was on the casino circuit, and you idiot liberals wrote him 'Twist Again' when you indicted him, and now he's a martyr," he continued. "And he's coming back, Jimmy, it's going to be great for comedy!"
Burr expressed his frustration with the idea that Trump and Biden will likely be the only two choices for president in 2024, wishing for someone in their forties who will have to live with the consequences of their decisions.
He joked, "With any luck, they'll both die of natural causes before the election, and maybe we can get somebody that still has something to live for."
Kimmel responded to Burr's comments with a quip of his own, "Wow, this year you're not going to get a visit from Santa, but you are going to get a visit from the Secret Service."
As OK! previously reported, Burr poked fun at Trump supporters last month after his wife was seen on a jumbotron giving the ex-president both middle fingers when he arrived at a UFC event they both attended.
"I love my wife, you know where you stand with [her]," Burr said in an interview. "The guy walked in the arena. Everybody cheered. She gave him the finger. Nobody got arrested. That’s why this country’s great. Everybody expressed themselves. Can we all be adults? I mean, I don’t know about you, but I came here to go to the fights. I didn’t know I was going to the Republican National Convention."
"Those Trump guys, they’re always going, ‘ah, you’re snowflakes, F your feelings,’ and all of that," Burr continued voicing his frustration surrounding the incident. "And then you make fun of Trump, they’re like, ‘Oh my God, it’s so disrespectful!’"
"It's like you’re saying, ‘F Joe Biden!’ You can’t have it both ways!"