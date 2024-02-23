Lara Trump Mocked for Claiming Her Children Say 'The Pledge of Allegiance' as Part of Their Bedtime Routine: 'Dumbest Thing I've Ever Heard'
Lara Trump is facing criticism for claiming she and Eric Trump have their children recite the Pledge of Allegiance as part of their "patriotic bedtime practice."
Former President Donald Trump's daughter-in-law spoke at CPAC, where she went into great detail about the parenting tactics she uses on her son, Luke, and her daughter, Carolina.
Lara told those in attendance, "Every night, Eric and I have a tradition. We stop whatever we have going on and we do bedtime with our kids. And while they say their prayers and the Pledge of Allegiance, of course, I often think to myself: What kind of country will they live in in 10, 20, or 30 years? What kind of country are we creating for our children and grandchildren?"
"I want my son to be proud of who he is. I want him to know that it’s ok to be a patriot. It’s ok to love God, and it is ok to be a strong, masculine man," Lara told the crowd.
"I want my daughter to always feel safe here in America wherever she goes. I want her to play sports on an equal footing with her peers, which means competing against other biological girls," she continued to rant. "I want her to understand that in the United States of America, we get ahead and succeed based on merit, and merit alone. I will never raise her for one second on the poison and lie of identity politics."
Lara ended her speech with, "Whether it’s being forced to attend schools that continue to fail them, or kids indoctrinated with Critical Race Theory, or the fabricated nation that you can change your gender like you can change your shoes, we must remember it is up to us and us alone to protect them because our political leaders have proven they cannot do that job."
"Children are a clean slate. They represent everything that’s good in this world: innocence, curiosity, a love for all regardless of race, gender or anything else," she concluded. "And shame on anyone who tries to steal that from them."
The mom-of-two was heavily mocked for her speech, with a number of critics focusing on the unusual bedtime routine she has with her children.
One user on X, formerly known as Twitter, shared a clip of her speech in a post that read, "That's the dumbest thing I've ever heard. And if it is true, that’s not the flex that she thinks it is. Imagine mentioning to friends or on a first date that you used to say the pledge of allegiance before going to sleep when you were young."
Another user wrote, "First of all, I seriously doubt it. Secondly, shouldn't a good 'Christian' family be saying prayers before bed?"
A third user joked, "Someone should let her know that a growing movement within her party, including the Texas GOP party's platform, no longer believes that our nation is 'indivisible.'"
According to the CPAC schedule, Donald is scheduled to speak on Saturday.