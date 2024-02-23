Lara Trump Mocked for Claiming Her Children Say 'The Pledge of Allegiance' as Part of Their Bedtime Routine: 'Dumbest Thing I've Ever Heard'

Former President Donald Trump's daughter-in-law spoke at CPAC, where she went into great detail about the parenting tactics she uses on her son, Luke, and her daughter, Carolina.

Lara told those in attendance, "Every night, Eric and I have a tradition. We stop whatever we have going on and we do bedtime with our kids. And while they say their prayers and the Pledge of Allegiance, of course, I often think to myself: What kind of country will they live in in 10, 20, or 30 years? What kind of country are we creating for our children and grandchildren?"