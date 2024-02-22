Ron DeSantis Rules Out Joining Donald Trump Ticket as He Considers Future White House Bid in 2028

DeSantis, 45, shared insights on the qualities he believes are crucial in a running mate for Trump, highlighting the need for someone who can "do the job" from day one, indicating a partiality toward governors for the role.

He also noted, “I think my criteria [for running mate] was different than what probably Donald Trump’s criteria will be."

"I need someone who can do the job if it came to that, and I would have been the third-youngest president elected, so chances are, actually, I would probably be in pretty good shape, but you never know what else can happen, it’s happened before," he told the delegates from his campaign.