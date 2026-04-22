Politics Lara Trump Praises 'Funny' Donald Trump as She Gives a Glimpse Into What People Can Expect at White House Correspondents' Dinner Source: MEGA Lara Trump admitted that 'funny' Donald Trump hired joke writers for his appearance at the White House Correspondents' Dinner. Lesley Abravanel April 22 2026, Published 8:31 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Lara Trump told Meghan McCain that her father-in-law, President Donald Trump, has hired joke writers to prepare for his first-ever appearance at the White House Correspondents' Dinner as president. During a Monday, April 20, appearance on the “Citizen McCain” podcast, the wife of Eric Trump, shared several details about the president's upcoming performance on Saturday, April 25. She confirmed that the president recruited professional joke writers to help craft his "roast" set.

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Lara Trump is taking us behind the scenes of President Trump’s FIRST White House Correspondents' Dinner.



Is he writing his own jokes? Did he miss his calling as an insult comic?



Click here watch our full conversation with @LaraLeaTrump! https://t.co/4JasRL2ttF pic.twitter.com/kZmNMgIn8l — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) April 20, 2026 Source: @MeghanMcCain/X Donald Trump boycotted the White House Correspondents' Dinner during his first term.

Donald boycotted the White House Correspondents' Dinner during his first term and early second term (2017–2025) primarily due to deeply strained relations with the media, whom he frequently labeled "fake news" and treated as political opponents. He cited unfavorable coverage, with the 2011 roasting by President Barack Obama a frequently cited moment, and aimed to avoid the traditional press-member roasting. Lara described this year's dinner as a significant personal milestone for the president and noted that he does not intend to "hold anything back.” The aspiring pop singer insisted her father-in-law is "one of the funniest people" she has ever met and expressed confidence that his jokes would "really hit.” Meghan responded by expressing her hope that the event would feel like a "Comedy Central roast of a celebrity on acid." She explicitly stated that she hopes he "roasts every journalist in the room" and takes them all to task.

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Source: MEGA Lara Trump gave a glimpse inside what the president will say at the event.

“He is one of the funniest people I have ever met. If you go back to I think it was the Al Smith dinner that he spoke at before the election in 2024. His jokes really hit in '24, and I feel like he did it in '16, and they were pretty good as well. So, this is going to be a good time. He's there to have a good time,” the president’s dutiful daughter-in-law gushed. “And I feel like it's such a full circle moment for him because a lot of people like to kind of get under the surface and say, 'Oh, I think the reason Donald Trump actually ran is because of the Obama joke at the White House correspondents' dinner all those years ago. So, now he's president, and now he gets to go back.' And I agree with you, Meghan, I love that he's going," she added.

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Source: MEGA Social media commenters remarked at Meghan's platforming of Lara.

Social media commenters remarked at Meghan's platforming of Lara, with one noting that it was a disgrace to her late father, Sen. John McCain, a war hero at whom Donald had hurled numerous insults, saying, “You're talking to the family who openly mocked your father as a loser for being a prisoner of war....have you no shame....” while another added, “You’re pathetic. This president openly talked s--- about your dad. Called him a loser, said he wasn’t a hero because he got caught, and that’s why he doesn’t like him. Your dad would be ashamed of what you are.” Ahead of Saturday's White House Correspondents' Dinner, a significant group of journalists and media outlets is staging boycotts or public protests in response to Donald’s scheduled attendance. While the event is officially sold out, internal dissent has centered on whether the association is "normalizing" an administration that critics say has launched a "systematic and comprehensive assault on freedom of the press.”

Source: MEGA Oz Pearlman will be performing.