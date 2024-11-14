Melania Trump to Live 'Part-Time' at the White House So She Can Be a 'Hands-on Mother' to Son Barron in New York: Source
Melania Trump only wants to be a "part-time" first lady.
Once President-elect Donald Trump is sworn in as POTUS in January 2025, according to a source, the former model reportedly plans to split her time between the White House and her others homes in New York and Florida "so she can be the hands-on mother to Barron that she is."
"Melania will be the first lady, but only on her terms," the source continued. "She’ll do the big events. But no ladies’ tea and no — or very few — interviews."
"She views winning as the main show, and the rest she’ll do as she pleases. She’s really in the driver’s seat as to her duties at the White House. Melania will be a part time first lady — while being a full-time mother and wife," added the source.
Barron graduated from high school earlier this year and recently began as a freshman at New York University’s Stern School of Business. In an interview published this past September, Melania revealed her son is living at their home in the Empire State, rather than in a college dorm.
"I could not say I’m an empty nester. I don’t feel that way," Melania admitted in a September interview. "It was his decision to come here, that he wants to be in New York, study in New York, and live in his home and I respect that. He’s enjoying his college days. I hope he will have a great experience because his life is very different than any other 18-, 19-year-old child."
As she focuses on motherhood in the days following the 2024 presidential election, Melania has already declined a typical first lady event. OK! previously reported the 54-year-old chose not to attend a White House tea date with Jill Biden earlier this week due to a scheduling conflict.
However, an insider suggested it had more to do with Melania's feelings about the August 2022 raid on Mar-a-Lago.
"Jill Biden’s husband authorized the FBI snooping through her underwear drawer. The Bidens are disgusting," the insider alleged. "Jill Biden isn’t someone Melania needs to meet."
Late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel poked fun at the supposed snub during his Tuesday, November 12, monologue.
"Typically, the first ladies would get together for this meeting, but Melania said no," the Jimmy Kimmel Live! personality said. "She’s probably in the middle of putting up her Christmas decorations. I know that’s something she looks forward to."
