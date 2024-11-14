Melania Trump to Live 'Part-Time' at the White House So She Can Be a 'Hands-on Mother' to Son Barron in New York: Source

"Melania will be the first lady, but only on her terms," the source continued. "She’ll do the big events. But no ladies’ tea and no — or very few — interviews."

"She views winning as the main show, and the rest she’ll do as she pleases. She’s really in the driver’s seat as to her duties at the White House. Melania will be a part time first lady — while being a full-time mother and wife," added the source.