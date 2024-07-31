Lara Trump Slammed for Drinking Wine as Her Kid Cries in Resurfaced Video: 'Heartless and Classless'
After Kamala Harris and Democrats continue to call Donald Trump "weird," more people have been searching into the ex-president and his family's past, including bringing up one video of Lara Trump drinking wine in front of her crying child.
Trump critic Ron Filipkowski showed the video on X, formerly known as Twitter, for people to tune into. "RNC Chair Lara Trump filming herself drinking wine while her kid cries was pretty weird," he wrote alongside the clip.
People then weighed in on the strange moment, with one writing, "I’d cry if Lara Trump was my mom too."
Another wrote, "What a heartless and classless b---- Lara Trump is," while a third said, "It’s an entire family of feckless narcissists."
As OK! previously reported, Donald attempted to hit back at Harris, 59, and her allies after they gave him the descriptor.
"A Time magazine story over the weekend says that they’re going to use the phrase just plain weird as their new label for Trump. I thought that was Austin’s, well, you know, motto, but just plain weird," Fox News host Laura Ingraham asked the businessman in an interview that aired on July 29.
"Look, what they do is they take sound bites. Russia. Russia. Russia. He’s a paid associate. These people are crazy. OK Do you know that lasted two-and-a-half years? Total exoneration. They went through millions of phone calls. They didn’t have one call to Russia. The whole thing was a con job and everything about them. Look at Biden. He said, don’t challenge me to golf. I’m a very good golfer. He’s a terrible golfer. This guy can’t hit a ball 30 yards. You saw those men down, says those policemen. They’re screaming at me, 'Hit a shot. Hit.' And I hit a nice seven iron right next to the pin. Biden wouldn’t do that. He couldn’t hit the ball 15 yards…" he began, referring to Joe Biden's golf game.
Donald then attempted to criticize Harris.
"The whole thing is a con job. Just plain weird. You know who’s plain weird? She’s plain weird! She’s a weird person. Look at her past. Look at what she does. And look at what she used to say about herself. And I won’t get into it. What she used to say and who she was compared to what she said. Starting in about 2016, she became a totally different person only for political reasons," he stated of her career.