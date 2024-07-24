OK Magazine
The Race Is ON: Donald Trump and VP Kamala Harris Invited to Debate in September — With or Without an Audience

Composite photo of Kamala Harris and Donald Trump
Kamala Harris and Donald Trump were invited to a debate on Fox News.

Jul. 24 2024, Published 2:15 p.m. ET

Fox News invited the campaigns of former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris to a debate on its network on September 17.

Kamala Harris is expected to be the Democratic nominee to replace President Joe Biden.

President and Executive Editor of Fox News Media Jay Wallace and Jessica Loker, Vice President of Politics at Fox, announced, "Now that Vice President Kamala Harris is the presumptive Democratic nominee, FOX News Media is amending our proposal for a debate this cycle. Given that the race has changed, we’d like to request the opportunity to host a Presidential Debate between former President Trump and VP Harris."

"We propose to host the debate in the state of Pennsylvania on Tuesday, September 17, just as early voting is getting underway there and in other key battlegrounds," the statement continued. "We are open to discussion on the exact date, format and location – with or without an audience. Again, we believe Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum, the faces of our political coverage, are the best choices to moderate."

Donald Trump said he is willing to debate Kamala Harris.

Neither party have accepted the invitation as of yet.

However, Trump said he would be willing to debate Harris multiple times if the Democratic National Convention nominates her as its presidential candidate.

“I would be willing to do more than one debate, actually,” Trump said on a call with reporters. “I think if you’re in the Democratic nominee or Republican nominee, you really have an obligation to debate. So, it's very important."

Vice President Kamala Harris previously referred to Donald Trump as a 'cheater' after his New York hush money trial.

On Tuesday, July 23, Trump suggested that ABC should not host any debate with Harris.

“I’m not thrilled about ABC because [of] fake news I watched last night,” Trump explained. “They’re actually trying to make a hero out of Joe Biden when he was the worst president in history, and they were doing things like with Kamala, like what a wonderful thing that she is running.”

President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 presidential race and endorsed his VP.

Trump previously faced off against President Biden on June 27 during an earlier than usual debate when the president was the presumptive Democratic nominee.

Biden's disastrous performance during the debate ultimately led to an avalanche of questions about his mental acuity and ability to beat Trump.

The debate quickly sparked several high-profile figures in the Democratic party calling for Biden to step aside and allow another nominee to take his place.

The 81-year-old president announced on Sunday, July 21, that he would be dropping out of the race and swiftly endorsed his VP to take his place.

