The Race Is ON: Donald Trump and VP Kamala Harris Invited to Debate in September — With or Without an Audience

President and Executive Editor of Fox News Media Jay Wallace and Jessica Loker, Vice President of Politics at Fox, announced, "Now that Vice President Kamala Harris is the presumptive Democratic nominee, FOX News Media is amending our proposal for a debate this cycle. Given that the race has changed, we’d like to request the opportunity to host a Presidential Debate between former President Trump and VP Harris."

"We propose to host the debate in the state of Pennsylvania on Tuesday, September 17, just as early voting is getting underway there and in other key battlegrounds," the statement continued. "We are open to discussion on the exact date, format and location – with or without an audience. Again, we believe Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum, the faces of our political coverage, are the best choices to moderate."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!