Donald Trump Attempts to Insult Kamala Harris and Her Allies After They Called Him 'Weird': 'She's Plain Weird!'

Ever since Biden, 81, dropped out of the race and Harris entered, Trump has been attacking her nonstop.

Elsewhere in the interview, he commented on whether or not she's an "extremist than most Americans today still understand.”

“More than Bernie Sanders,” he said while comparing the two. “Bernie Sanders is a major lunatic, OK? She’s worse than Bernie Sanders. Now, she’s trying to come back. She got rid of the laugh, I noticed. I haven’t seen the crazy laugh. She’s crazy. That laugh? That’s a laugh of a crazy person. But I noticed she’s not using that laugh anymore. Somebody convinced her, ‘Don’t, just don’t laugh. Don’t laugh under any circumstances.'”