Donald Trump Attempts to Insult Kamala Harris and Her Allies After They Called Him 'Weird': 'She's Plain Weird!'
Donald Trump wasn't able to come up with a good insult when he responded to Kamala Harris' allies attacking him and his MAGA supporters.
"A Time magazine story over the weekend says that they’re going to use the phrase just plain weird as their new label for Trump. I thought that was Austin’s, well, you know, motto, but just plain weird," Fox News host Laura Ingraham asked the ex-president, 78, during an interview that aired on July 29.
"Look, what they do is they take sound bites. Russia. Russia. Russia. He’s a paid associate. These people are crazy. OK Do you know that lasted two-and-a-half years? Total exoneration. They went through millions of phone calls. They didn’t have one call to Russia. The whole thing was a con job and everything about them. Look at Biden. He said, don’t challenge me to golf. I’m a very good golfer. He’s a terrible golfer. This guy can’t hit a ball 30 yards. You saw those men down, says those policemen. They’re screaming at me, 'Hit a shot. Hit.' And I hit a nice seven iron right next to the pin. Biden wouldn’t do that. He couldn’t hit the ball 15 yards…" he began, referring to Joe Biden's golf game.
He then continued to hit back at Harris, 59.
"The whole thing is a con job. Just plain weird. You know who’s plain weird? She’s plain weird! She’s a weird person. Look at her past. Look at what she does. And look at what she used to say about herself. And I won’t get into it. What she used to say and who she was compared to what she said. Starting in about 2016, she became a totally different person only for political reasons," he stated of her career.
Ever since Biden, 81, dropped out of the race and Harris entered, Trump has been attacking her nonstop.
Elsewhere in the interview, he commented on whether or not she's an "extremist than most Americans today still understand.”
“More than Bernie Sanders,” he said while comparing the two. “Bernie Sanders is a major lunatic, OK? She’s worse than Bernie Sanders. Now, she’s trying to come back. She got rid of the laugh, I noticed. I haven’t seen the crazy laugh. She’s crazy. That laugh? That’s a laugh of a crazy person. But I noticed she’s not using that laugh anymore. Somebody convinced her, ‘Don’t, just don’t laugh. Don’t laugh under any circumstances.'”