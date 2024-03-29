'An Amazing Con Man': Larry David Flabbergasted at Donald Trump's 'Gift for Lying and Fooling People'
Larry David thinks it's unbelievable that people still listen to what Donald Trump has to say.
During a chat on Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?, which premiered on Max on Friday, March 29, the comedian, 76, didn't hold back his feelings on the former president.
"He's just such an amazing con man. He has such a gift for lying, and fooling people and convincing people of something that's a complete lie," he stated.
As OK! previously reported, the Curb Your Enthusiasm star has previously spoken out about his hatred toward Trump, 77.
In a sneak peek of the interview, David made it clear that should not be president again.
"Oh, yeah, I mean, you can't go a day without thinking about what he's done to this country because he's such a little baby that he's thrown 250 years of democracy out the window by not accepting the results of an election. I mean, it's, it's so crazy. He's such a sociopath. He's so insane. He just couldn't admit to losing. And we know he lost. He knows he lost. And look how he's fooled everybody. He's convinced all these people that he didn't lose. It's...he's such a sick, man. He's so sick. Anyway, no, hasn't impacted me at all," he said.
In 2021, David went viral for yelling at Alan Dershowitz, who was once a member of Trump’s defense team, while at a convenience store in Martha's Vineyard.
“Larry David walks in to buy some groceries. I say, ‘Hey. Hi, Larry,’ and he turns away, and he just walks away. I say, ‘Larry, can’t we at least talk?’ He said, ‘No. You’re disgusting,’” Dershowitz shared of the incident. “He called me disgusting, and he said he could never talk to me. Here’s a guy who used to come to our house to work out in the gym. He would come to our house for dinner two or three times a summer.”
In 2017, David was asked to give some advice to Trump, who was president at the time.
“Keep doing what you’re doing," he joked, adding, “I think we should stop talking about him. He only wants attention, right?”