'An Amazing Con Man': Larry David Flabbergasted at Donald Trump's 'Gift for Lying and Fooling People'

Larry David thinks it's unbelievable that people still listen to what Donald Trump has to say.

During a chat on Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?, which premiered on Max on Friday, March 29, the comedian, 76, didn't hold back his feelings on the former president.

"He's just such an amazing con man. He has such a gift for lying, and fooling people and convincing people of something that's a complete lie," he stated.