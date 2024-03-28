Larry David Unleashes on 'Sociopath' Donald Trump for Not Accepting the Results of 2020 Election: 'He Is So Sick'
Larry David didn't hold back when he spoke about Donald Trump during an interview with CNN's Chris Wallace, which will air on the Friday, March 29, episode of Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace? on Max.
“How much as the 2020 election — and everything that has flowed from it — pissed you off?” Wallace asked the comedian, 76.
David replied that he “can’t go a day without thinking about what he’s done to this country because he’s such a little baby.”
“He’s thrown 250 years of democracy out the window by not accepting the results of [the election]. I mean, it’s so crazy. He’s such a sociopath. He’s so insane. He just couldn’t admit to losing. And we know he lost! He knows he lost!” David continued. “And look how he’s fooled everybody. He’s convinced all these people that he didn‘t lose. He’s such a sick man. He is so sick.”
“Anyway, no, it hasn’t impacted me at all,” the Curb Your Enthusiasm star quipped.
This is hardly the first time David has been asked about Trump, 77, who is running for president for the second time. In 2017, he was asked to give some advice to Trump, who was president at the time.
“Keep doing what you’re doing," he joked, adding, “I think we should stop talking about him. He only wants attention, right?”
A few years later, Trump shared a clip from the Max series, which shows David attempting to defuse a road-rage situation with an angry biker wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat.
While talking to Jeff Garlin about the apparel, David said the hat works "like a charm" since it's a "great people repellent."
“TOUGH GUYS FOR TRUMP!” Trump wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, alongside the video clip.
But many people mocked Trump as he missed the memo and the joke from the storyline.
“What the f--- is wrong with you,” one person wrote, while another said, “It’s a fictional tv show, doofus."
"How the f--- is this not a parody account? Larry David is wearing the MAGA hat so people will stay away from him. Dotard," a third person shared, while a fourth stated, "Do you realize it's a fictional TV show making fun of your supporters?"