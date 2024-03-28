Larry David Unleashes on 'Sociopath' Donald Trump for Not Accepting the Results of 2020 Election: 'He Is So Sick'

“How much as the 2020 election — and everything that has flowed from it — pissed you off?” Wallace asked the comedian, 76.

David replied that he “can’t go a day without thinking about what he’s done to this country because he’s such a little baby.”

“He’s thrown 250 years of democracy out the window by not accepting the results of [the election]. I mean, it’s so crazy. He’s such a sociopath. He’s so insane. He just couldn’t admit to losing. And we know he lost! He knows he lost!” David continued. “And look how he’s fooled everybody. He’s convinced all these people that he didn‘t lose. He’s such a sick man. He is so sick.”

“Anyway, no, it hasn’t impacted me at all,” the Curb Your Enthusiasm star quipped.