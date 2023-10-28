OK Magazine
'He's an Out of Control Nut Job': Donald Trump Fumes at Judge After They Demand Ivanka Testify in Fraud Trial

ok split taylor
Source: MEGA
By:

Oct. 28 2023, Published 4:16 p.m. ET

Donald Trump is going after Judge Arthur Engoron yet again!

After the legal authority demanded Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump testify in the fraud trial currently unfolding in New York, the former president took to Truth Social to give the judge a piece of his mind.

don trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump has been indicted four times this year.

Trump’s last appearance in court with Engoron ended with the father-of-five storming out of the courtroom with his Secret Service detail after he was smacked with a $10,000.00 fine for violating his gag order again.

“My daughter, Ivanka, was released from this Fake Letitia James case by the Court of Appeals, but this Trump Hating, Unhinged Judge, who ruled me guilty before this Witch Hunt Trial even started, couldn’t care less about the fact that he was overturned,” the 2024 presidential candidate wrote on the social media platform.

“I also won on Appeal on Statute of Limitations, but he refuses to accept their decision. I truly believe he is CRAZY, but certainly, at a minimum, CRAZED in his hatred of me. This case should have never started, but now must be dismissed. Financial Statements were LOW, NOT HIGH, had a 100% Disclaimer Clause, Banks were fully paid, ‘on time, on schedule,’ with never even a minor default, there was NO VICTIM, EXCEPT ME,” Trump claimed.

ivanka trump
Source: MEGA

Ivanka Trump is married to Jared Kushner.

“Any other Judge in the Country would have thrown this case out on day one. He’s an out of control ‘Nut Job’ who fined me $10,000 over a ridiculous Gag Order so that the publicity for the day would take over from the fact that Racist James and the Judge’s Star Witness admitted LYING TO CONGRESS on the stand – CASE OVER!” he raged.

Just over an hour later, Trump posted yet again slamming the judge’s supposed unfairness.

He names Engoron a "partisan political hack" while claiming the New York State legal system has completely fallen apart.

"This is a Biden Election Interference Scam! There were No Crimes and no Victims, and there is NO JURY ALLOWED," he wrote. "This Radical Trump Hater Must Be Taken Off This Case!" he penned.

donald trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump is currently sitting trial for his fraud charges.

As OK! previously reported, a source recently divulged that despite the ex-commander-in-chief’s mounting legal woes he is seemingly unbothered.

"Trump’s in Trump Tower, unfazed and happy," the insider said on October 26.

"He’s acting like nothing’s wrong," they added. "He’s projecting strength and seems on top of the world, not nervous or anxious."

However, Trump did not appear cool and collected when he abruptly left court on Wednesday, October 25.

ivanka
Source: MEGA

Ivanka Trump tied to avoid testifying but the judge turned down her request.

According to a source, the incident occurred when his Michael Cohen gave inconsistent answers when asked if Trump had instructed him to inflate the value of his assets.

In response, the 77-year-old’s legal minds requested a "directed verdict" in Trump's favor, but the judge denied the motion.

Source: OK!

Trump then stood up and declared, "I'm leaving." After fleeing the room, he told reporters, "The witness just admitted that we won the trial. And the judge should end this trial immediately."

